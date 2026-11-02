Two Premium Bonds savers have each won the £1 million jackpot in National Savings and Investments' (NS&I) November 2026 prize draw, with the top prizes going to holders in Shropshire and Outer London.

NS&I has confirmed the winning Bond numbers and the general location of each winner, but has not identified either saver. Results for all holders will be available through its prize checker from 3 November.

Shropshire Saver Takes £1 Million Top Prize

The Shropshire winner's Bond number is 652GW962089. NS&I's information shows the saver holds the maximum permitted £50,000 in Premium Bonds, with £48,990 associated with the purchase linked to the winning Bond.

Premium Bonds are issued in £1 units, so the figure refers to the amount invested rather than the value of the individual Bond. Each £1 Bond is a separate entry in the monthly draw and has an equal chance of being selected, regardless of when it was bought.

Holding the full £50,000 means the Shropshire saver has 50,000 individual Bonds entered into every draw, which increases the overall likelihood of winning compared with someone holding a smaller amount. However, the outcome for any individual saver remains dependent on random selection.

Outer London Winner Lands £1 Million From £5,000 Purchase

The second jackpot went to a customer in Outer London, whose winning Bond number is 175WW854599. It is linked to a £5,000 investment made in December 2010, and the saver's overall holding is £30,000.

The winning Bond had been eligible for numerous monthly draws before securing the jackpot in November 2026. This reflects how Bonds can remain in the draw for many years, as long as they are held and not cashed in.

The win illustrates that savers do not need to hold the maximum £50,000 to win the top prize. Every eligible £1 Bond has the same chance of being selected, though holding more Bonds increases a saver's overall chances because more units enter the draw.

NS&I puts the odds of winning a prize at 21,000 to one for each £1 Bond. Winners are chosen by ERNIE, the electronic random number generator NS&I uses to run the draw.

Millions of Prizes in November Draw

Every monthly draw includes two £1 million jackpots alongside millions of smaller prizes. The November draw also includes prizes of £100,000, £50,000, £25,000, £10,000, £5,000, £1,000, £500, £100, £50 and £25.

NS&I's estimates put the total number of prizes at about 6.56 million, with a combined value of £499.7 million. The figures are estimates and are subject to change.

Premium Bonds are backed by HM Treasury, and prizes are tax-free. However, they do not pay guaranteed interest, so individual returns can vary significantly. Savers receive a chance to win prizes rather than a fixed rate, and some holders may go long periods without any return.

How To See if You Have Won

Holders can check their November 2026 results through NS&I's website and its prize checker app from 3 November. The tools also allow customers to check previous draws and identify unclaimed prizes.

A holder's number can be used on both the website and the app. Alternatively, savers can use their 11-digit NS&I number, which begins with 11, 21, 31 or 41, but this works only in the app.

Winners can choose to have their prizes paid into a bank account or NS&I Direct Saver, reinvested in additional Premium Bonds, or sent by cheque.

NS&I says it contacts customers when they win. However, outdated contact details or missed correspondence can result in prizes going unclaimed, and the organisation says there is no time limit for claiming an unclaimed prize.