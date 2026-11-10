Former Playboy model Kari Ann Peniche has lost her five-bedroom family home in Troutdale, Oregon, after an e-bike battery suddenly caught fire and exploded, engulfing the property in flames.

The incident happened late on Thursday, 5 November, when Peniche and her family noticed an unusual smell coming from their living room. Initially dismissing it, they soon realised something was seriously wrong when her son began investigating and a friend spotted an e-bike battery near the door smoking.

Reports differ on whether the battery was plugged in when it exploded. Peniche began recording as smoke emerged, but the situation escalated within moments.

'Thursday night our lives changed in a matter of seconds,' she wrote in an Instagram post accompanying footage of the fire.

'Within moments the battery began exploding and in a matter of seconds our home was engulfed in flames,' she added.

Peniche, her children, her boyfriend, their caretaker and his wife managed to escape.

However, the family lost almost everything inside the property, including clothing, photographs, electronics, artwork and personal keepsakes.

'We lost everything. Our home, everything we own, our clothes, photos, art, electronics and irreplaceable things that held a lifetime of memories. Things that no amount of money could ever replace,' she wrote.

Peniche Warns About Lithium-Ion Battery Dangers

Peniche urged people to be more cautious with rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in e-bikes, electric scooters and other electronic devices.

According to the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, these batteries can experience a dangerous chemical reaction known as thermal runaway, in which an internal failure causes temperatures to rise uncontrollably. The process can release flammable gases, produce intense heat and trigger fires that are difficult to extinguish.

Importantly, batteries do not necessarily need to be charging when they catch fire. Damage, manufacturing defects and other internal failures can also contribute to overheating.

Research published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in March 2026 estimated that approximately 198,000 lithium-ion battery fires in structures had occurred in the United States between 2011 and 2023, highlighting the scale of the potential safety concern.

Peniche admitted she had underestimated the risks before experiencing the incident herself.

'I had absolutely no idea a battery could cause this much destruction in such a short amount of time,' she said.

She also questioned what might have happened had the family been asleep when the battery started smoking.

'What if we had already been asleep? What if nobody had noticed the smell? It's a terrifying thought,' she added.

From Playboy Model to Reality Television Personality

Peniche first gained recognition through beauty pageants before entering modelling and entertainment. She won Miss Oregon Teen USA in 2002 and Miss United States Teen in 2003.

However, her pageant career encountered controversy after she appeared nude in Playboy's November 2004 issue. She was subsequently stripped of her Miss United States Teen title.

She later appeared in reality television programmes, including Sex Rehab with Dr Drew, Celebrity Rehab and Sober House, while also pursuing acting, hosting and fashion ventures.

The Oregon fire destroyed several personal possessions connected to her career, including Playboy magazines featuring her and gowns from her pageant appearances.

Peniche expressed gratitude that her family escaped, saying their safety mattered more than the belongings they could never replace.