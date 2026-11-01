Costco, Target and Walmart outlined Black Friday plans for online and in-store shopping, with Target's daily deals scheduled from 1 November and several early sales preceding the main shopping weekend.

The schedules stretch well beyond a single shopping weekend, allowing households to spread purchases across several weeks before Christmas. Their ranges combine lower-priced gifts with larger household purchases, covering everything from toys and clothing to televisions, furniture and appliances.

Costco has several overlapping promotions, Target's daily offers continue into December, and Walmart has scheduled three events. Access also varies between websites, physical stores and membership offers.

Costco Spreads Black Friday Across Several Sales

Costco's holiday savings programme includes a Holiday Savings Sale running until 15 November, followed by its official Black Friday sale from 16 to 30 November. The latter promotion spans much of the month's second half.

The plans include a separate online-only Thanksgiving Day sale on 26 November and a warehouse closure for the holiday. That distinction is particularly relevant for shoppers planning to visit a warehouse during the holiday.

Black Friday Weekend deals are scheduled both online and in warehouses from 27 to 30 November. Additional online-only Cyber Monday deals are scheduled for 30 November, overlapping with the final day of the weekend promotion.

Across its five event advertisements, Costco promotes hundreds of dollars in savings on televisions, laptops, home goods, furniture, appliances, clothing and jewellery. The programme covers both gift purchases and larger items for the home, with different shopping windows for warehouse visits and online orders.

Black Friday Brings Target's Gifts and Daily Deals

Target's holiday plans place considerable emphasis on smaller purchases. The retailer announced more than 8,000 new gifts, with more than half exclusive to Target and thousands priced at $5 (approximately £3.73) or less.

That lower-priced selection sits alongside cashmere starting at $25 (approximately £18.66), pyjamas from $10 (approximately £7.46) and holiday decorations from $5 (approximately £3.73). Toys from LEGO and Barbie feature in the assortment, together with beauty products, home goods and seasonal treats.

The breadth of the range gives shoppers options at different price points. However, the starting prices describe particular parts of the assortment rather than a single price level across the retailer's entire holiday collection.

Target's announced schedule lists daily deals from 1 November until 24 December. Early Black Friday offers are scheduled for 5 to 7 November, with new limited-time promotions each weekend, creating several opportunities to shop before the main sales period.

Target's daily offers continue beyond the closing dates of both Costco's November sales and Walmart's Cyber Monday event. Its weekend promotions add shorter sale windows within the longer daily programme.

Target also announced that it was testing Ask Target, an AI-powered shopping assistant on Target.com and its app designed to assist customers seeking gift ideas.

Walmart's Black Friday Access Depends on Timing

Walmart's sale schedule begins with Early Black Friday from 12 to 15 November. Black Friday deals follow from 23 to 29 November, before Cyber Monday offers run from 30 November until 2 December.

Online events begin at 12:01 a.m. EST. For the first two events, in-store deals begin at 6 a.m. local time, so the website and shop-floor launches follow different timetables.

Walmart's plans provide Walmart+ members with early access to selected deals. Some online-only offers are reserved for members during the first 24 hours, meaning membership affects access to part of the programme.

The retailer's gift range includes thousands of options under $20 (approximately £14.93). On its annual Top Toys list, 25 toys are priced below $25 (approximately £18.66), providing a more specific indication of the lower-priced choices within that selection.

Walmart's promotions span gifts, toys, fashion, beauty, home goods and seasonal essentials. Walmart also announced a combined Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus membership priced at $120 (approximately £89.57) a year.