Donald Trump received a polite but firm rejection from UFC chief executive Dana White after publicly asking his long-time friend to become the next White House press secretary during an appearance at the White House on Monday.

White, 57, told the US president he had no interest in entering politics, prompting Trump to declare he was 'devastated' before ending the exchange.

The moment followed several days of speculation over whether Trump was seriously considering the UFC boss for the vacant position.

White Rejects Trump's Press Secretary Offer

The exchange took place in the James Brady Press Briefing Room, where White joined Trump for an impromptu appearance before reporters.

Trump asked White whether he wanted to become press secretary or remain with what he jokingly called 'this ridiculous UFC'.

'Thank you for the offer, sir,' White replied before making his position clear. 'I do not want to be in politics,' he said.

🚨 JUST NOW: Dana White officially DECLINED President Trump’s offer to become the White House Press Secretary 😂TRUMP: “Would you like to be the next Press Secretary of the United States of America?!”WHITE: “Thank you for the offer, sir. But I do NOT want to be in politics.” 😂TRUMP: “I am DEVASTATED to hear this. Goodbye everybody!” 🤣Can’t say I blame him in the slightest lmao — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 9, 2026

Trump responded with a smile, 'I am devastated to hear this. Goodbye, everybody,' bringing the exchange to an end. The conversation followed Trump's announcement on Truth Social on Saturday, 7 November, that he had offered White the job.

In the post, Trump described White as a 'violent Fighter and Warrior' and suggested that several prominent mixed martial artists could join him as assistants.

Among those mentioned were Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje and Amanda Nunes.

The unusual announcement quickly attracted attention, particularly as the White House had been without a permanent press secretary following recent staff changes.

Trump Admits Offer to White Was a Joke

By Sunday, Trump had clarified that he was joking about appointing White to the position.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, the president said he was 'only kidding' and praised White's ability to handle difficult questions from journalists.

White, meanwhile, had played along with the speculation by sharing an image depicting himself behind the White House briefing room podium. He captioned the image 'On to the next chapter', adding to speculation about whether he might be considering a political role.

Speaking at a boxing event in London, White also confirmed that he planned to travel to Washington for a meeting with Trump on Monday. However, there was no public indication that formal negotiations over the press secretary position had taken place.

White Explains Why He Wants To Stay Out of Politics

White and Trump have maintained a close friendship for years, with the UFC executive regularly supporting the president at political events.

White has appeared at Republican National Conventions and welcomed Trump to major UFC events. Their relationship also featured prominently in June 2026, when a UFC event was staged on the White House grounds.

Despite his political connections, White has repeatedly indicated that he does not want a government career.

Following Monday's exchange, he reiterated that he had no political ambitions and preferred to remain focused on his businesses.

The encounter also came amid uncertainty surrounding the White House press secretary position, which became vacant following Katie Zacharia's departure in October.

Trump had already admitted that the offer was a joke, although White's answer left little room for confusion. The UFC boss has plenty of fights to manage without adding Washington politics to the list.