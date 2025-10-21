KEY POINTS Police arrested Billy Joe Cagle, 49, after discovering his alleged plan to 'shoot up' Atlanta Airport.

Cagle's relatives in Cartersville, Georgia, called police after seeing him livestream his intentions to attack the airport.

A potential bloodbath at one of the world's busiest airports was narrowly avoided after quick-thinking relatives and police foiled a man's alleged plan to open fire inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police say 49-year-old Billy Joe Cagle arrived at the airport's south terminal on Monday morning with an AR-15 assault rifle and 27 rounds of ammunition, moments before officers swooped in and arrested him.

Family Tip Saves Lives

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum confirmed that Cagle's own family in Cartersville raised the alarm after spotting his disturbing live stream, during which he threatened to 'shoot it up'. Their urgent call triggered a citywide alert that reached airport police within minutes.

'There were 27 rounds that could have been fired from this weapon inside the airport,' Schierbaum said. 'We're here talking about a success and not a tragedy because a family saw something and said something.'

Arrest in the Nick of Time

Surveillance footage captured Cagle entering the terminal at 9:29 a.m., just 11 minutes before the warning reached police. He was arrested without incident at 9:54 a.m., while officers found the loaded rifle in his truck parked just outside the terminal.

Cagle now faces several charges, including making terroristic threats, attempted aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The FBI has joined the investigation to uncover how he obtained the weapon despite his criminal record.

'27 Lives Saved'

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens hailed the swift intervention, saying: 'We're standing here talking about a tragedy averted instead of mourning dozens of lives lost at the world's busiest airport.'

Cagle had reportedly posted cryptic messages on Facebook before the incident, telling his children, 'If anything happens to me, sue, you can get 50 to 100 million.' Friends claim he had long struggled with mental health issues, including schizophrenia, though authorities are still assessing his motive and state of mind.

A Close Call

Police bodycam footage shows Cagle walking calmly through the terminal, lingering near the TSA check-in area before being approached by officers. Schierbaum said he believed the suspect intended to retrieve the rifle from his vehicle and return to the crowded terminal.

'Had it not been for his family's courage to speak up, this could have been one of America's deadliest airport shootings,' Schierbaum added.

Hartsfield-Jackson, which serves over 100 million passengers a year, is now being praised for its swift, coordinated response that turned what could have been a day of horror into a story of lives saved.