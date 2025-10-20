KEY POINTS Trump reportedly pressed Zelenskyy to give up territory to Russia during a private meeting on Friday.

The meeting, held shortly before a planned Trump–Putin summit in Budapest, left Ukrainian officials disappointed.

Analysts warned that any U.S. pressure on Kyiv to concede territory could embolden Russia.

President Donald Trump reportedly pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to strike a deal with Russia during a tense meeting on Friday, according to multiple U.S. and international media reports.

The White House meeting, described by participants as 'disappointing' for Kyiv, marked a significant shift in Washington's tone toward the war in Ukraine.

'Accept a Deal or Risk Destruction' — Trump's Stark Message

Two people briefed on the discussion told Reuters Trump warned Zelenskyy that Ukraine faced 'destruction' if it rejected negotiations, while also refusing Kyiv's request for long-range Tomahawk missiles. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

A second source, cited by The Times of London, said Trump used strong language and demanded that Ukraine freeze the conflict 'where we are'. The wording of the threat varies, but all sources say the tone turned sharply adversarial.

The Ceasefire Proposal That Stunned Kyiv

According to Reuters, Trump floated a ceasefire along existing frontlines and proposed vague 'security guarantees' for both Kyiv and Moscow. Ukrainian officials reportedly left the meeting frustrated, having entered expecting clear backing for the missile request rather than a push toward negotiating away territory.

In what The Times described as an 'unfamiliar script', Trump ended the meeting by saying the talks would move forward on the 'demarcation line' as it stands today.

Moscow in the Room

Media outlets have drawn attention to a call on Thursday between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which Putin reportedly outlined a plan for Ukraine to cede Donetsk and Luhansk in exchange for smaller territory gains in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

Analysts say that call may have shaped Trump's approach. The Guardian notes the language in the meeting echoed that proposal.

In addition, Reuters reported that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly advocated for the idea of territorial compromise during the meeting.

Kyiv's Response and the Stakes

Ukrainian officials have long cautioned that any territorial concession would expose the country to renewed Russian advances. One official told Reuters that giving up any ground is 'suicide' for Ukraine's defence.

Following the meeting, Zelenskyy spoke of a ceasefire 'solution' but reaffirmed Ukraine's refusal to surrender territory, signalling the public tension between Kyiv and Washington's overtures.

Why This Matters

Analysts say Friday's talks reveal a new direction for Trump, who only weeks ago at the UN General Assembly suggested Ukraine might retake all lost land. Now, media reports say he is leaning toward a negotiated settlement regardless of the cost for Kyiv.

With Trump signalling a willingness to push Ukraine toward a deal rather than continue arming it, sceptics warn the change could embolden Moscow and upend NATO's united front.