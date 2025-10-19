KEY POINTS In his wedding vow, Jack Doherty said he will take '100 percent' of his wife's OnlyFans revenue.

Mckinley Richardson said the vows were embarrassing : 'my dad actually cried that day.'

What began as a whirlwind romance between OnlyFans star McKinley Richardson and YouTube prankster Jack Doherty has ended in public heartbreak and humiliation.

Months after their impulsive Las Vegas wedding went viral for all the wrong reasons, the 22-year-old influencer has opened up about how the stunt left her and her family 'embarrassed and humiliated'.

Richardson, who has built a large following on OnlyFans, married Doherty in November 2024 during a livestream to his 15.3 million subscribers.

What was meant to be a light-hearted spectacle quickly turned sour when Doherty used his wedding vows to publicly mock his new bride and her father.

'So, shawty gets absolutely nothing when I divorce her, even if I cheat,' Doherty said in front of a live audience. 'If she cheats, she automatically owes me $10 million (£7.4 million). I'll also receive 100 percent of her OF revenue moving forward, even if we divorce.'

He continued, saying Richardson could not talk to or date 'any other guys if we divorce' for '250 years', adding that she would 'still have to cook, clean and do my laundry'.

The bizarre vows went viral within hours, leaving millions wondering whether it was a joke. Doherty, known for his pranks, insisted it was entertainment, but viewers called it degrading.

A few months later, the couple separated, and Richardson moved out of their $3.5 million (£2.6 million) waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

'It Was Embarrassing, We Were Humiliated'

Now living separately, Richardson has spoken about the ordeal on Camilla Araujo's podcast, describing how deeply the viral moment affected her and her family.

'The vows that he wrote in front of my dad, he made my dad stand up centre stage and he read out these disgusting vows,' she said. 'Just fully disrespecting him, it was embarrassing, we were humiliated.

'My dad actually cried that day, after we left he said, "that was so humiliating", and I felt horrible.'

Richardson said she had no idea what Doherty planned to say. 'It wasn't some sweet vow, it was very disrespectful. We finished up the wedding, we say goodbye, and he says on camera, "thank God that they are gone". They are the sweetest people ever, like that killed me.'

Although the ceremony was never legally binding, Richardson said the emotional damage was real.

Social Media Reacts to 'Sad' and 'Shocking' Clip

When footage of the wedding spread online, viewers were appalled. One user wrote: 'Even if the wedding is fake, it's still his real girlfriend, and that's her dad.' Another commented: 'As a father, that is sad. She deserves the world not to be joked on.'

The video quickly reached millions of views, reigniting debates over influencer culture and the growing trend of turning relationships into online content.

Inside a Turbulent Relationship

Richardson revealed that her relationship with Doherty began in early 2023 and progressed quickly in the world of livestreams, parties and online fame.

'He was amazing in the beginning,' she said. 'He was respectful, protective, and treated me so well. But the person he became, it wasn't the same guy I fell for.'

She also recounted a disturbing incident during their relationship, alleging that one of Doherty's longtime friends sexually assaulted her while she slept beside the YouTuber.

'I just remember waking up and his hand was in my pants,' she recalled tearfully. 'I felt so violated and scared. I had never been through a situation like that ever.'

Richardson said she tried to wake Doherty, who was intoxicated, but he did not respond at first. 'When Jack finally woke up, he told the friend to leave,' she said. 'He was like, "Bro, get out of here," and the guy said, "I don't give a f-ck, I'm f-cking her right now".'

She said she was left terrified and unable to sleep the rest of the night.

Doherty Breaks His Silence

Doherty addressed the split in May 2025 on the George Janko Show, telling listeners the relationship was 'real' despite the chaos.

'I dunno, if I didn't livestream as much as I did, there was a lot of mixing relationships with business, it was fast, we were doing a lot,' he said. 'She was really amazing throughout our whole relationship, I just don't think people will ever fully be able to understand it.'

A Relationship Built for Views, Not Vows

Both influencers have moved on with their online careers, but their brief marriage — and the viral video that immortalised its downfall — has become a cautionary tale about fame, exploitation and the cost of living life for clicks.

As one viewer bluntly put it: 'Two people chasing clout, and the internet got the wedding it deserved.'