A 33-year-old man named Jesus Lato Garzon was a passenger in a hot air balloon when he jumped from the basket suspended 1,000ft up in the air, taking his own life.

Jesus, who had been travelling on a Virgin Pleasure Flight with 16 other passengers and a pilot on 19 September, turned to the camera, waved, and smiled before jumping as the balloon reached a height of 1,000ft above the West Sussex countryside.

He was a former hotel worker originally from Seville, Spain, but has been living in Watford.

Note Found in His Clothing

According to The Daily Mail, Jesus suddenly lifted himself using his arms, swung his legs over the side of the balloon basket, and—before anyone around him had time to react, the 33-year-old had released his grip and fell to his death.

Jesus' remains were found by the authorities several hours later in a farm field alongside the A272 between Billingshurst and Wisborough Green.

His passport, ID card, and a note indicating how he wanted his body to be handled were found in his clothing.

Inquest Into Jesus' Death

A formal investigation into Jesus' death was launched. Authorities learned that he arrived at Dunsfold Airfield in Surrey at 6:15am, according to Detective Sergeant Elaine Keating. The flight took off at 8:45am from an airfield in Adversane, Billingshurst, due to thick fog.

Furthermore, there were no concerns regarding his fitness to fly that day, and he had never been in contact with mental health or substance abuse services in either the UK or Spain.

Since the balloon was equipped with CCTV cameras, Ms Keating described how Jesus fell: 'Jesus turned and waved at the camera and then climbed out of the balloon. He smiles and waves at the camera in a normal manner,' the detective said.

Ms Keatuing continued, 'He then turns around - he's in the corner. He lifts one of his legs to pull himself over. He puts his legs over and then falls.'

Although passengers witnessed the incident, they did not have enough time to react.

After the incident unfolded, the pilot immediately contacted authorities and reported that Jesus had fallen from the balloon near Newpound Common, Wisborough Green, West Sussex. A search and rescue operation began right away.

Traces of Cannabis Found

In addition to this, the toxicology report found that Jesus had traces of an inactive cannabis metabolite in Jesus' blood, indicating prior contact with the drug several hours earlier.

However, it was ruled out as a factor, as it could not have caused impairment at the time.

Jesus had been living in the UK since 2019, and there were no records of mental health concerns or substance abuse issues. The same was confirmed in Spain, where he had lived previously and for the longest time.

'I find his actions of deliberately climbing over the edge of the balloon basket, having previously written a note indicating how he wanted his body to be disposed of, are evidence of an intention to take his own life,' the investigator stated. Jesus' death was formally concluded as suicide.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress, contact Samaritans: 116 123 for the UK or Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 for the US.