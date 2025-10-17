A blind 69-year-old German national, identified only as Dick, sat outside his home for hours — unaware that his wife had taken her own life inside.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, at the couple's rented two-storey home in Khlong Udom Chonlachon, a subdistrict near Bangkok.

According to Bangkok Post, authorities received a report of the death at around 6:30pm local time.

Desperate Search Leads to Tragic Discovery

Dick has been calling for her wife, and since she's not responding, he asked their neighbours for help. As the neighbour turned on the lights, they found Nisara already deceased with a rope around her neck, attached to the staircase railing.

The 48-year-old neighbour told the police that the couple had been renting the house for over a year now.

Authorities also learned that Nisara is a taxi driver working in Bangkok and only returns home every few days. The neighbour also shared that the wife prepares meals for her husband and would just store them in the fridge before leaving for work.

This has become a routine for them, and there are also times that Nisara was away for longer days; neighbours help and check in on Dick, and sometimes cook for him.

Another resident, Nee, aged 54, told police the elderly man had moved to Thailand from Germany to retire and had later begun a relationship with Nisara. The couple eventually decided to live together in the subdistrict, but tragedy struck when Dick suffered an accident that gradually caused him to lose his sight — leaving Nisara as the household's sole breadwinner.

Deceased Wife Faced Financial Pressure

In AsiaOne's report, Nisara returned home by taxi earlier that day, telling their neighbours that she had been involved in a traffic accident.

To compensate, the other party was reportedly demanding 40,000 baht, or around £1,300 ($1,600), which the couple could not afford. The wife then said that she returned home to wait and think of a solution.

The couple's neighbours believed that the financial pressure from the accident, together with exhaustion from being the family's sole provider, might have led to her taking her own life.

Police are continuing the investigation and have transported the wife's body for autopsy. Furthermore, the provincial Social Development and Human Security officials have visited the home to assess Dick's situation amid the loss of his wife.

They found that the man has been living in Thailand for 16 years, surviving on his German pension, though his visa has now expired. He reportedly wishes to stay in Thailand.

Meanwhile, the authorities are trying to get hold of his relatives, and neighbours continue to take care of him and provide him with meals.

If you or someone you know is suffering from mental distress, do not hesitate to contact Samaritans: 116 123 for the UK and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 for the US.