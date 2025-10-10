After the deadly 6.9-magnitude earthquake on 30 September in Cebu, Philippines, a family of twelve in the town of Gibitngil, Medellin, Cebu, is reportedly suffering from mental distress, prompting a suicide attempt.

The case was received by the Medellin Municipal Police Station. Gibitngil Barangay Captain Monina Monato sought help for several members of a Christian church who are showing signs of severe mental distress following the devastating earthquake.

This call was immediately responded to by Police Major Manuel Cabanlit, chief of the Medellin Police, together with personnel from the local government unit and the Municipal Social Welfare and Services Office (MSWSO).

The Rural Health Unit (RHU) of Medellin, in coordination with a medical team from Manila, provided Psychological First Aid (PFA) to help prevent the affected family members from attempting suicide.

Authorities found that the individuals had blocked the main access road to Lipata using church chairs

They also noticed that the family, including an eight-year-old child and a pregnant woman, was unable to communicate properly and was poised to commit suicide.

Meanwhile, the president of the Christian group that the family is part of, Rene Barro, told the authorities that the family had stopped eating since the 1st of October due to trauma from the 6.9 earthquake.

It was also reported that the family threw food packs into the sea, and some family members had expressed suicidal thoughts.

The head of the family was seen with a small wound on his neck—indicating an attempt.

'The father reportedly attempted suicide. He had a small wound on his neck, but it was very minor. He was immediately brought by the DRRMO to the hospital. However, other family members were saying they would also take their own lives,' said Police Major Cabanlit.

As of now, the father has remained confined in the hospital for treatment. Municipal Social Worker, Janice Sumalinog, also said that they did not receive any reports that the family had suffered from any pre-existing problems.

People who are also identified as suffering from mental distress have already received medical attention.

Multiple Earthquakes Hit The Philippines

The Philippines has been shaken by multiple earthquakes since 30 September. In Cebu, 155,094 families are affected, where 74 individuals reportedly died.

Yesterday, 9 October, another 4.4-magnitude earthquake jolted the Northern Part of the Country.

And today, 10 October, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck Davao Oriental, causing a tsunami threat in coastal areas, with one confirmed death in the mountain village of Calapagan in Lupon town. Multiple classes have also been suspended in the affected areas.

With all these recent earthquakes, Filipinos can't help but worry about what comes next. Some netizens are also now talking about 'The Big One', a projected earthquake happening along the West Valley Fault, jolting Metro Manila.

If you or someone you know is suffering from mental distress, do not hesitate to contact Samaritans: 116 123 for the UK and 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline: 988 for the US.