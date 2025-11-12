The interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has attracted scrutiny not only from scientists and space enthusiasts but also from evangelicals. Members of the interdenominational movement have spoken out about what the astronomical traveller might mean, as scientists have detected radio signals coming from the comet. The discovery has given rise to theories that aliens are onboard the comet, leading Evangelical Christians to raise concerns that hypotheses may be a tactic to turn people to the stars rather than to God.

Christian magazine Charisma questioned the theory of possible alien life that may exist on 3I/ATLAS after scientists picked up radio signals for the first time. According to the outlet, believers or fellow Christians should turn to the text in the Bible to see what has already been revealed about this phenomenon. Further, the publication claimed that the growing interest and fascination with aliens, extraterrestrial life, space, and the stars is simply a way to distract the world from 'the true Creator of the universe.'

The periodical even goes so far as to suggest that what the world may refer to as 'visitors' from outer space may be 'manifestations of deception.' Rather, the growing interest in space is only 'conditioning the world to look to the stars for salvation rather than to the Saviour who made them.'

The article goes on to say that every celestial phenomenon that occurs or is occurring or existing beyond Earth does not mean the existence of aliens, but to Divine Majesty.' Fellow evangelical Christians are urged to view what is happening in space through a spiritual lens and shun the 'counterfeit narratives' that they claim are being peddled.

Physicist Reveals Reason for 3I/ATLAS Losing Its Tail

Meanwhile, theoretical physicist Michio Kaku weighed in on the popular theory that 3I/ATLAS may have alien life on board. Many theories have since circulated online about the comet based on every observation or finding scientists captured. One rumour to reinforce the alien theories of the comet was that it seemed to have lost its tail after passing the Sun.

According to Kaku, it may just be a sign of the comet's age rather than an alien presence. Speaking to NewsNation on 8 November, the professor of theoretical physics talked about the latest images of 3I/ATLAS after it was seen for the first time since it disappeared behind the Sun in late October. Kaku said that the comet is estimated to be around seven billion years old and may have accumulated what he referred to as celestial 'garbage' throughout this time.

Kaku explained that the composition of 3I/ATLAS, having high levels of nickel and iron content, likely comes from billions of years of travelling through various celestial environments. On its way, the comet may have absorbed different gases and materials.

'It's different from comets in our Solar System,' Kaku continued. 'Those may only be three to four billion years old.'

Prominent scientists like Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Avi Loeb, have weighed in on the possibility of aliens on board. Loeb, especially, has criticised US space agency NASA for withholding information on the comet, and the federal government shutdown has caused the delay in releasing new images. Kaku has similarly criticised NASA for not relaying new information on the comet.

However, Kaku did not rule out potential alien life forms on 3I/ATLAS, saying that the chances are very slim but not non-existent.