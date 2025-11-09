An interstellar object hurtling through our solar system, 3I/ATLAS, has become the subject of an extraordinary new theory. A recent analysis claims that the mysterious jets surrounding the object exhibit angles that directly correspond to the architectural design of the Giza pyramids.

This radical idea suggests a potential link between the enigmatic visitor from deep space and the ancient wonders of Earth, proposing that the pyramids may hold a celestial secret that is only now being unveiled. Could one of history's greatest mysteries on the ground be explained by a puzzle from the stars?

Does a New 3I/ATLAS Analysis Reveal a Giza Pyramid Connection?

In a detailed new analysis, researcher David Sereda claims to have uncovered a stunning correlation between 3I/ATLAS and the pyramids. After processing a negative image of the object, he drew lines from key markers in its jet structure to a central convergent point.

His findings, which he asserts are 'accurate to 99%', show that the jets display angles of 38–39°. According to Sereda, these angles are a complementary match to the famous slope angles of the three main pyramids at Giza.

The research suggests this is no coincidence. Instead, it posits that these specific angles are part of a hidden code embedded within the pyramids' design, directly relating to the behaviour of celestial bodies.

Are the Giza Pyramids a Tracking System for 3I/ATLAS?

The core of the theory lies in the precise angles of the Giza pyramids. The Great Pyramid of Khufu has a slope of approximately 51.85°, Khafre's is 51.84°, and Menkaure's is 51.34°. Sereda's study focuses on the complementary angles.

By subtracting the primary slope from a 90° quadrant, he arrives at a range between 38.14° and 38.65°. This range, he argues, falls 'within absolute tolerance' of the 38–39° angles he measured in the jets of 3I/ATLAS.

The theory proposes that the pyramids were sophisticated instruments designed to track unknown planets or objects rising in the east and setting in the west. The slight variations in their angles are believed to account for the precession of the equinoxes, allowing for precise tracking over millennia.

What Ancient Secret of 3I/ATLAS Does This Uncover?

This perspective suggests that the purpose of the pyramids' design has been misunderstood. The research argues that the 51–52° slope angles were built to 'capture the planet or star they are tracking', while the complementary 38–39° angles correspond to their position relative to the East-West axis.

Sereda's analysis also references the work of Peter Lemesurier in The Great Pyramid Decoded, noting a significant 26.3° angle found in the pyramid's ascending and descending passages. This adds another layer to the idea of the structures as complex astronomical devices.

The ultimate claim is that this reveals a secret hidden from researchers for centuries. The pyramids, according to this theory, are not just tombs but a celestial map, and 3I/ATLAS may be one of the very objects they were built to observe.

Why Is Christmas a Key Date for 3I/ATLAS?

The theory culminates in a dramatic prediction tied to the upcoming holiday season. According to the analysis, the trajectory of the interstellar object is highly aligned.

Sereda concludes that '3I/ATLAS will be within the angle of the Great Pyramid on Christmas Eve to day, 2025'. This specific timing adds a sense of urgency and profound implication to the connection between the object and the ancient monument.

If this theory holds, the approach of 3I/ATLAS is not just a random astronomical event, but the arrival of an object long anticipated by the creators of one of humanity's most enduring mysteries.