Starships rapper Nicki Minaj's Instagram is nowhere to be found. She appears to have deleted it days after her surprise appearance in Turning Point USA's AmericaFest, where she did a question-and-answer session with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk's widowed wife and now chairwoman and CEO of the political organization.

Minaj has appeared to delete her Instagram account after her appearance at TPUSA AMfest. The said appearance has attracted tons of backlash from her fan base, Barbz, and also from some of the MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters.

The rapper's official Instagram handle, @nickiminaj, is also no longer active and can no longer be seen on the Meta-owned platform.

Her fanbase didn't like the fact that Minaj is now a MAGA supporter and also has made transphobic comments, given that her fanbase is built around the LGBTQIA+ Community.

Furthermore, some conservatives didn't think that she was the right fit to be a guest on the conference given that she has an explicit personality, songs, and music videos. The backlash is so huge to the point that they resurfaced Kirk's past comments about the singer.

The late conservative activist said that Minaj is not a good role model for black girls in one of the events that tours universities to have a debate and to prove him wrong.

Kirk said, 'I don't think that songs that are talking about glorifying wet female genitalia are exactly...I don't know which one wrote that song.'

Charlie Kirk said Nicki Minaj is a bad role model … but Erika Kirk hired her at AmFest ….



Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/Ug4xnbrNTx — SpeakWithDeeDee (@SpeakWithDeeDee) December 22, 2025

This backlash might have resulted in her deleting her Instagram account.

Although some claim Minaj lost ten million followers after deleting her account, the Hindustan Times reports there is no evidence of such a large loss. She did, however, lose some followers following her conservative shift.

As of December 2025, the Anaconda rapper has around 223.8 million Instagram followers, down from roughly 227.5 million in November—a drop of 3–4 million.

While some of this could be due to normal fluctuations, her count was about 223.9 million in October, highlighting a noticeable shift in her online presence.

Although we cannot know for certain why she deleted her Instagram account, it appears to be a response to backlash—a move that contradicts her recent comments about ignoring haters.

.@MrsErikaKirk "I know that you are getting a lot of backlash from your own industry. What is your reaction to that?"@NICKIMINAJ: "I didn't notice." pic.twitter.com/7Ikn7KXkvj — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 21, 2025

During the Q&A session, Erika asked her about it: 'I know that you are getting a lot of backlash from your own industry. What is your reaction to that?'

The Super Base singer responded, 'I didn't notice.' Erika replied, 'Amen! I feel the same way. When people ask, "What do you think about them?" I'm like, "I don't think about them."'

Minaj added, 'Bingo! We don't even think about them.' The rapper also said that they are the 'cool kids,' for not caring, while others who threw backlash are 'disgruntled' and 'angry with themselves.'

She also reposted the video on her X account, posted by Daily Wire. She wrote on the caption: 'Didn't have a clue. Carry on.'

Didn’t have a clue. Carry on. https://t.co/k4D0d9ZXdt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 21, 2025

Furthermore, replies on the Daily Wire's X post are flooded with disbelief of Minaj being a guest.

One comment said: 'Charlie is rolling over in his grave,' along with explicit and sexy pictures of Minaj, contradicting the beliefs of conservatives.

Charlie is rolling over in his grave. pic.twitter.com/uZckDAACJ6 — Travis (@OVRT1ME) December 22, 2025

This comment, along with another saying, 'Hey @grok Erika Kirk bringing Nicki Minaj on gotta be a joke right?' was shared alongside a clip from Minaj's music video.

This is an obvious lie. Nicki has spent the last decade tearing down anyone who she felt threatened by like Cardi, Latto and Meg.



Also, speaking of the whole black women bit - Why didn’t this appetite for women empowerment exist then? — Ty D. Butler (@TyDButler) December 23, 2025

On Minaj's repost, one netizen called her out and recalled how the rapper had beef with other artists. They wrote: 'This is an obvious lie. Nicki has spent the last decade tearing down anyone who she felt threatened by, like Cardi B, Latto, and Meg.'

Minaj has yet to respond to any backlash or criticism directed at her.