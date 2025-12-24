Bradley Cooper has taken the traditional step of asking Gigi Hadid's mother for permission to marry the supermodel, signalling their relationship is heading towards an engagement.

The 50-year-old actor approached Yolanda Hadid to request her daughter's hand in marriage, according to the Daily Mail.

'Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage,' a source revealed. 'He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York.'

The gesture reflects Cooper's traditional approach to the relationship. He has also confided in his own mother, Gloria Campano, about his forthcoming proposal plans. 'They are very close, and he loops her in on everything,' the source added.

Gigi Knows Proposal Is Coming

Hadid, 30, is fully aware that Cooper intends to propose and has already discussed marriage with both of her parents.

Speaking to her father, billionaire property developer Mohamed Hadid, marked a particularly significant step in making their plans official. 'Her mum, Yolanda, is on board, so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step, it's much more official,' the insider told the publication.

The couple has been dating since October 2023, though they kept their romance relatively private for months. They went Instagram official in May 2025 when Hadid shared a photograph of them together celebrating her 30th birthday.

From Low-Key Romance to Public Commitment

Cooper and Hadid first met at a birthday party for a mutual friend's child, the supermodel has previously revealed. Their connection was immediate, though both maintained discretion about their relationship in its early stages.

They were first spotted together enjoying dinner at New York's Via Carota in October 2023. The following January, they confirmed their romance when photographed holding hands during a stroll through London.

In March, Hadid opened up to Vogue about how the relationship had changed her perspective on dating. She described it as a 'normal experience of dating' that felt grounding after years in the public eye.

'Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that's something that's so nice to bring back into my life,' she told the magazine. 'I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential.'

Most Recent Public Appearance

On Saturday, the couple looked more in love than ever as they held hands, leaving a Broadway theatre in New York City. Both beamed after enjoying a performance of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, where they posed for photographs with the cast, Reality Tea reported.

Cooper previously dated Shayk from 2015 until 2019. Despite their split, they've remained on good terms as co-parents. Hadid ended her long-term relationship with Malik in October 2021.

With both bringing past experiences into their current relationship, Cooper and Hadid appear focused on building something steady and intentional.