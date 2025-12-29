Anthony Joshua has been injured in a fatal car crash in Nigeria that resulted in the deaths of two people, according to police and road safety officials. The 36-year-old British heavyweight boxer was travelling in the back of a black Lexus SUV on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck near Makun, around 30 miles north-west of Lagos. Nigerian authorities confirmed Joshua sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, while two other occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead.

The Nigerian Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said preliminary findings suggest the SUV was travelling above the legal speed limit and lost control while overtaking before crashing into the parked truck. A total of five adult males were involved in the incident, with one other person injured and two escaping unhurt. Police confirmed the deceased were taken to a hospital morgue in Sagamu, adding that an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash is ongoing. Footage from the scene circulating on social media shows Joshua being helped from the wreckage, appearing visibly shaken.

BREAKING NEWS: Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has survived a deadly car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. He was a passenger in a Lexus when it reportedly smashed into a truck. This is him being carried out of his vehicle, clearly in agony. But he is said to be OK. pic.twitter.com/Ppm2EHj8mn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 29, 2025

Anthony Joshua being pulled out of a car after fatal car crash in Nigeria that left 2 dead pic.twitter.com/lwMGDqt5vP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 29, 2025

The accident occurred just days after Joshua knocked out YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Miami, marking his return to the ring following a lengthy hiatus. The former world champion, who has Nigerian heritage and spent part of his childhood in the country, is understood to have been visiting Nigeria while on holiday. His promoter Eddie Hearn said Joshua appeared to be 'fine' based on initial reports, with further updates expected in due course.