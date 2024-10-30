Rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent recently revealed that he turned down a substantial offer to perform at a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. The $3 million offer, intended to secure the artist's support at the highly publicised event, was reportedly rejected by 50 Cent due to his aversion to political involvement. According to Variety, the hip-hop star cited the risks of endorsing polarising figures as a significant reason for declining.

A History of Turning Down Trump's Offers

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has refused a substantial financial offer from Donald Trump's team. In 2017, during Trump's presidential campaign, the rapper claimed he had been approached with a $500,000 offer to endorse the then-Republican candidate. Speaking on radio station Hot 97, 50 Cent—whose net worth is estimated at $15 million—explained that Trump's team believed his support could sway African American voters. "They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign to just make an appearance," he revealed.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, acknowledged that he could have accepted the cash but felt it would harm his career and alienate his fanbase. Recalling the backlash faced by other artists who associated with Trump, such as singer Chrisette Michele, 50 Cent noted, "I was like, nah, that's not good money." Michele's decision to perform at Trump's pre-inauguration ball resulted in fierce criticism from the Black community and the loss of career opportunities, including a collaboration with director Spike Lee.

The Dangers of Political Endorsements

In his recent interview on The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent confirmed he received a call from Trump's team about the 2024 rally, but he had little interest in the offer. "I'm afraid about politics," he said, emphasising his discomfort with getting involved in polarising political landscapes. He went on to explain his concerns over the divisive effects of political endorsements. "No matter how you feel, someone passionately disagrees with you," he said, referencing Kanye West's experience, whose controversial political statements led to his isolation from parts of the U.S. music scene.

Trump's Campaign Denies $3 Million Offer

While 50 Cent's statement has sparked conversation, a representative from the Trump campaign refuted the claim, asserting that no such offer had been extended. According to Variety, a Trump campaign official stated that there was "no truth" to 50 Cent's assertion. Neither 50 Cent's representatives nor Trump's team provided additional comment, leaving some ambiguity around the details.

Controversies and Celebrity Backlash at the Rally

The Trump rally saw no shortage of controversies, and one of the more contentious moments involved comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who made an offensive remark about Puerto Rico, calling it "a floating island of garbage." Following the incident, high-profile artists, including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, and Ricky Martin, voiced their support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. Their response underscored the rally's divisive nature and highlighted the challenges public figures face when engaging with politically charged events.

50 Cent's decision to turn down both the $500,000 offer in 2017 and the recent $3 million offer reflects his cautious approach to preserving his public image. Known for his success in both music and business, he remains reluctant to align himself politically, recognising that involvement in such events could alienate segments of his audience.