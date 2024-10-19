50 Cent, aka Curtis James Jackson III, has won the hearts of millions globally for decades with his revolutionary rap bars and music. Despite a massive net worth from the sales of millions of albums and billions of music video streams, 50 Cent's outlook towards working hard has remained the same. As a hustler who has been working since he was 15, he respects work and wants everyone to earn their way to the top, be it his son or not.

Son Refused A $1M Monthly Income Opportunity

In a recent TikTok video, 50 Cent expressed sadness over his strained relationship with his 27-year-old son, Marquise. The rapper is ashamed that his grown-up son asks him for child support despite receiving over $10,000 monthly from his father. "He thinks being 50 Cent's son means he doesn't have to work," the artist said. Marquise even refused 50 Cent's offer to incorporate a business that would have earned him a million dollars monthly. While lamenting how his successful career was a prime reason for his damaged relationship with Marquise, 50 Cent accepted he could not be okay with his son viewing his father's wealth as his own.

The son's entitlement mentality continues to emotionally impact the rapper, which is why he is public about this strained relationship, hoping Marquise will feel ashamed and start working. Last year, he also shared a post about how his youngest son of 10 years sent him a request for $10,000 on Apple Pay. "I just got this from my son SIRE," 50 Cent had posted with a screenshot. "He is 10 years old I hope this is a joke." Overall, fif believes that no matter your wealth, avoid letting your kids feel "your money belongs to them."

More Artists And Celebrities Are Imposing Strict Money Rules For Their Kids

While it is difficult for celebrities to keep their children wholly insulated from their extravagant lifestyles, many are teaching their kids the value of money by encouraging them to earn it through hard work. For instance, Gordon Ramsey doesn't allow his children to fly with him in first class because he feels they haven't done anything yet to earn those seats. Shaquille O'Neal is also helping his six kids learn "respectable nepotism," where he only offers money to support any viable "business plan" proposals they come up with. "Since you want me to be the bank, I'm gonna do exactly what the bank is going to do to you," he told Business Insider. Even billionaire investor and Berkshire Hathaway chair Warren Buffett has mandated his kids to donate his $100 billion fortune to charities of their choice when he passes away.

Setting Up Trust Funds To Lower Risks Of Squandering Inheritance

Elton John won't hand over a "silver spoon" to his boys "to have some semblance of normality, some respect for money, some respect for work." Despite believing that offering all wealth immediately can ruin lives, he plans to leave his children in a "very sound financial state." Many wealthy people choose to set up trust funds over wills to ensure their heirs receive the inheritance in the ways intended and at the time of the trust fund creator's choosing. ABC Shark Tank's Daymond John also highlighted in a podcast that kids can end up squandering inheritance if they don't work for it. "What happens is the first generation makes it, the second enjoys it, and the third destroys it," he said.

Establishing an irrevocable trust fund lets you decide whether it pays for your children's major life events, such as college fees, marriage, and home purchases. You can also customise terms to include provisions for business loans the trust fund can issue to your kids if they present viable business plans or set up staggered payments rather than a lump sum distribution. The biggest advantage of a trust fund is that it protects your assets from any legal claims and ensures the beneficiaries receive the funds timely. However, irrevocable trust funds won't let you change the terms you set during trust creation, even if you change your mind later in life.