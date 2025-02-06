Giving feedback to your boss can feel daunting, but when done right, it can strengthen your working relationship and create a more productive office environment.

Shulin Lee, a lawyer-turned-recruiter and founder of Aslant Legal, offers expert advice on how to approach this delicate task with confidence. Here are her top strategies for providing constructive feedback—without jeopardising your job.

1. Timing Is Everything

Lee stresses that timing is key when giving your boss feedback. 'Feedback during chaos? Disaster,' she warns on LinkedIn. Instead of raising issues when things are hectic, wait for a calmer time when your boss will be more open to listening. A private, one-on-one chat is ideal for a focused and productive conversation.

Lee also shares a key strategy for setting the right tone: 'Start with a positive comment—it sets the tone.' Pointing out something your boss did well before offering constructive feedback can make them more receptive to what you say.

2. Lead With Solutions

Lee advises that simply pointing out problems isn't helpful—offering solutions is what matters. 'Complaints without fixes = noise. Solutions = action,' she says on LinkedIn. Instead of just mentioning issues, be ready with practical ideas to improve things. Lee suggests phrasing your feedback in a way that invites teamwork.

For example, saying, 'We could avoid confusion with more clarity upfront. What do you think?' invites discussion rather than criticism. Her pro tip? 'Frame solutions as support for the team's success, not criticism.' This way, your boss sees your feedback as helpful, not a personal attack.

3. Be Clear, Not Cryptic

Lee emphasises the need to be direct when giving feedback to your boss. Vague comments like 'Communication could be better' aren't helpful. Instead, she suggests being specific: 'Inconsistent updates slow me down. Weekly check-ins might help.' Clear feedback helps your boss understand the problem and take steps to fix it.

Lee's pro tip? 'Use examples to back it up—clarity builds trust.' Real-life examples strengthen your point, showing that your feedback comes from issues, not general worries.

4. Use 'I' Instead of 'You'

Lee suggests using 'I' statements instead of 'you' to make feedback sound less critical and more like your personal experience. Instead of saying you don't give me enough autonomy, try saying, 'I feel I don't have enough autonomy to contribute fully.' This makes the conversation less defensive and keeps it open.

To make your feedback even better, connect it to the bigger picture. Lee recommends highlighting how fixing the issue will benefit the whole team. This shows that your feedback isn't just about what you want but about improving how everyone works together.

5. Know When to Let It Go

It's important to know when to let minor things slide. 'Pick your battles,' Lee advises. Not every minor annoyance needs to be brought up. Ask yourself: 'Does this impact the team or my work?' If not, it's often best to let it go and save energy for more significant issues.

For her pro tip, Lee says when you give feedback, ensure it's in line with the team's overall goals. Focusing on what's most important keeps the conversation productive and on track, ensuring your input is valuable and meaningful.

6. End With a Vision

Ending your feedback with a vision can transform a simple critique into an inspiring conversation. Good feedback isn't just about fixing what's wrong—it's about building something better. For example, 'Here's how this change could help the team hit the next level.' Sharing a clear vision helps everyone see how small changes can lead to bigger wins.

Lee recommends feedback that focuses on a vision to encourage action. By showing how the change connects to future goals, you motivate your boss to act and get the team excited about the potential for growth and improvement.

The Takeaway?

Feedback isn't about showing you're right but about improving things. Following these steps, you can address issues constructively while building trust and respect. Master these techniques, and you'll solve problems and strengthen your relationships with your boss and team, Lee says.