A former Google executive now living in Thailand flies over 1,200 miles to Singapore each week for a brief three-hour work stint—because it's still cheaper than living there full-time.

Shao Chun Chen, 39, traded the daily corporate grind for a laid-back life in Chiang Mai, saying goodbye to long hours and hello to balance.

Despite the weekly commute, the lifestyle switch has allowed him to enjoy more freedom without compromising on income or comfort.

From Corporate Grind to Thai Sanctuary

Chen's current lifestyle revolves around a single weekly teaching session at the National University of Singapore (NUS). He earns between S$2,000 and S$4,000 (roughly £1,200 to £2,400 or $1,540 to $3,070) from this class.

This income covers his flights, rent, and daily expenses in Thailand comfortably. He describes his situation as 'gaming the system', noting that three hours of work in Singapore supports his entire life in Chiang Mai.

A Financial Safety Net and a New Perspective

His journey to financial independence began with years of disciplined saving and investing. While at Google, Chen set aside up to 50% of his earnings. When he was unexpectedly laid off in February 2024, he realised his investments had grown into a portfolio valued at about S$2 million (around £1 million or $1.3 million).

Using the 4% withdrawal rule, Chen calculated he could take out S$80,000 (approximately £45,000 or $55,000) annually without depleting his savings. This realisation gave him the freedom to step away from full-time employment and pursue a different life.

Multiple Income Streams and Low Working Hours

Although his investments provide a safety net, Chen only works a few hours each week. His main activity remains teaching at NUS, but he also creates educational YouTube content and runs a coaching business. Depending on the client, he charges up to S$650 (about £340 or $430) an hour.

He has embraced geographical arbitrage—earning in a strong currency like Singapore dollar while spending in Thai baht. This strategy maximises his purchasing power and minimises his working hours. Chen advises others to develop specialised skills that command high hourly rates, combining this with a low cost of living for a stress-free lifestyle.

A New Life in Chiang Mai

Since moving to Chiang Mai, Chen reports a significant improvement in his quality of life. He now starts his mornings preparing breakfast for his wife, a luxury he never enjoyed in Singapore. He describes his new daily routine as free of the relentless 'hamster wheel' of corporate life.

His Thai home is a luxurious condominium with multiple pools, a water slide, a gym, and a co-working space. His rent is just S$580 (about £290 or $360) per month, compared to over S$3,000 (roughly £1,500 or $2,000) in Singapore. Monthly food and groceries cost him around S$400 to S$700 (approximately £230-400), and flights to Singapore cost roughly S$320 (est. £180) per week.

Living Like a Local

Chen's key advice for those considering a similar path is to embrace local culture fully. He urges expats to buy local products, eat Thai food, and participate in the community rather than trying to replicate their home lifestyle. He notes that many expats struggle because they chase high-end imported goods or complain about local offerings, which defeats the purpose of living abroad.

He warns that moving abroad isn't without challenges. The lack of structure compared to corporate life and the physical toll of frequent travel can be taxing. Still, Chen finds that the benefits—more freedom, lower costs, and a richer daily life—far outweigh these downsides. While Chen remains open to returning to Singapore if the right opportunity arises, his current arrangement highlights a growing realisation: a life balanced between work and leisure doesn't necessarily require sacrificing comfort or financial stability.