KEY POINTS How a TikTok layoff video became the launchpad for a personal branding agency

Gen Z's new career playbook: Turn layoffs into content and clients

When Donald King, a young consultant at PwC, received the layoff news while in a video call with his immediate superior and HR, he did what many Gen Z would: he recorded his reaction and uploaded it to TikTok.

'POV: getting laid off from Big 4 consulting...,' he posted in his now-viral clip, his expression a mix of disbelief and composure. The video quickly racked up over a million views, triggering an outpouring of support, and unexpectedly launching the next phase of his career.

Just six months later, King is the founder and CEO of AMDK, a growing digital marketing and creator agency that helps professionals and brands build viral presence online.

A Layoff—and an Audience

Only 26, King had already worked on high-profile digital transformation projects at PwC and was fresh off a company AI hackathon win. But when he became one of the thousands affected by sweeping cuts across the consulting industry in late 2024, he wasn't prepared to be jobless overnight.

'I hit record not because I wanted sympathy,' he later explained. 'I hit record because I was stunned, and I knew I could use it as a leverage later on.'

The rawness of the video tapped into a broader sense of frustration among white-collar Gen Z and millennial workers facing layoffs despite high performance, accolades, and perceived job security.

From Content to Clients

Within days of posting, recruiters, journalists, and creators flooded his inbox. But rather than jump into another corporate role, King noticed a pattern: people wanted help with content, especially how to brand themselves in a post-layoff world.

He quickly built a website, formalised a few service packages, and AMDK was born in the last quarter of 2024. He shares the company with his girlfriend, Alyssa Maldonado, who also has a marketing background.

The agency now offers brand coaching, TikTok content strategy, and digital storytelling for executives, early-career professionals, and small business owners trying to position themselves online.

What sets AMDK apart is not just social savvy but lived experience. As the owner, Donald knows what it's like to have one's career shaken in public. He also knows the power of reclaiming your voice through social media.

Riding the Post-Layoff Startup Wave

King's journey is part of a larger movement: workers turning corporate exits into entrepreneurial beginnings. Whether it's starting an Etsy shop, launching a niche consulting firm, or going full-time on TikTok, many laid-off professionals are rewriting their career narratives. How are they launching this? With viral platforms like LinkedIn and TikTok, of course.

For Gen Z especially, layoffs no longer signal failure. They're becoming brand moments.

What's Next for King and AMDK?

Seven months after starting his own business, Donald announced that he's now earning more than his old job at PwC. With over 30 clients in six months and partnerships in the pipeline, King is eyeing expansion. One post put him in Portugal where he proudly states that he now considers himself a digital nomad with flexible hours and ability to travel the world.

A Gen Z Playbook for Reinvention

King's story fits within a growing Gen Z ethos: Corporate jobs aren't forever, but your story is. Rather than hide layoffs, young professionals are openly documenting them—and using the virality as leverage to build something of their own.

Dan Schawbel, a workplace expert, said in Business Insider that Gen Z employees who post their layoff experiences online 'crave validation and social connection, which they find through comments and support on social media.'

It's a strategy that's gaining traction. Some are turning layoffs into newsletter launches. Others are becoming full-time creators, startup founders, or coaches. Social media isn't just a platform anymore—it's a career runway.