On 23 May 2025, a TikTok clip of Karson Bree being dismissed from her editorial job at a US-based magazine took off online, amassing more than 2.3 million views within 48 hours. The video, recorded during a virtual termination call, shows Bree calmly absorbing the news of her firing delivered vaguely under the guise of her not being 'a great fit'.

But it was her reply that truly captured viewers' attention. Without raising her voice, she said plainly: 'Since starting, my biggest frustration was working with you.' The line, aimed at her now-former manager, was delivered with such clarity and composure that it instantly resonated with workers around the world. Many hailed it as a textbook example of how to exit a role with dignity and, if necessary, a little fire.

Not Just Fired — Frustrated and Honest

Bree's account, shared on her personal TikTok, painted a picture of a poorly managed onboarding experience, lack of access to key systems, and confusing communication from the start. Though her employers gave no specific examples of underperformance, they insisted she wasn't a 'cultural fit' , a phrase many viewers interpreted as a polite deflection for poor internal management.

What truly elevated Bree's video was her ability to stay calm while speaking truth to power. She didn't explode or accuse; she simply described her experience and voiced her frustration with the person she felt had let her down most, her direct manager, Julie. In doing so, she struck a chord with viewers who'd endured similarly opaque terminations.

Sharing my layoff video from last year cause why not. 🤷‍♀️😅 For context: I took a position with a local company known for treating employees poorly and was run by a woman who couldn't pronounce or spell words like, "Mahjong" despite being the Editor in Chief, and wrote her editor letters via voice note and later edited by an actual editor. I had no training, onboarding (literally set up my own HR documents and everything.), and had to teach myself new software that almost no one but last employees knew how to use. It was a shit show, and this was the first time ever that I was receiving any type of feedback about my work. Enjoy!

The New Age of Public Exits

While some might criticise the decision to post a termination call online, many others see it differently. Bree's video didn't just expose how some dismissals are handled; it offered catharsis for workers who've been left with little closure. In an age where remote work has made employment feel more transactional and less personal, her calm sign-off felt almost revolutionary.

Labour market experts say this kind of 'narrative exit' is becoming more common, especially among Gen Z workers who grew up sharing their lives publicly. For many, posting their departure is less about revenge and more about reclaiming the story, especially when the employer isn't offering one.

How to Prepare If You Think It's Coming

Being fired or laid off can feel like a punch to the stomach, but being caught off guard only makes it worse. If you have a hunch that your job might be at risk, whether due to internal shifts, strange one-on-ones, or radio silence from your manager, there are steps you can take to protect yourself. Start by quietly updating your CV and LinkedIn with recent projects, skills, and achievements. Then review your employment contract to understand your notice period, severance rights, and whether you're eligible for references.

It's also smart to re-engage with trusted contacts in your network. Many job leads still come from personal recommendations, and having your name circulating early can give you a head start. Financially, try to set aside what you can, even a few weeks' worth of savings can help. And emotionally, don't wait until the final call to acknowledge how you're feeling. Talk to friends, journal, or seek guidance from a mentor. Processing the uncertainty early makes the landing softer.

Sometimes, the Exit Is the Statement

Bree's experience, like so many others shared online in recent months, reflects a changing tide in workplace dynamics. Employees are no longer willing to swallow vague HR language and move on quietly. Instead, many are choosing to narrate their own exits — truthfully, respectfully, and publicly.

And as Bree's story shows, doing so doesn't have to mean burning bridges. It can simply be about leaving with your voice intact. After all, if a job ends without explanation, saying your piece might be the most professional thing you do all year.