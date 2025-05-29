A growing number of employees in the United States are embracing a new kind of workplace theatre: ghostworking. That's the term for faking productivity—pretending to work while actually doing very little or nothing at all. What was once a fringe office habit has now surged into a full-blown trend, particularly in the age of hybrid and remote work.

A new survey by CV-building service Resume Now found that the majority of American workers surveyed admitted to ghostworking regularly. The findings point to a deeper disconnect in how companies manage, motivate and measure their employees—raising red flags about productivity, communication and trust.

Ghostworking Is Now the Norm

Resume Now's February poll of 1,127 U.S. employees found that 58% admitted to ghostworking most of the time, while another 34% said they rarely fake it. Remote workers were more likely to engage in ghostworking, with 47% of them pretending to work, compared to 37% of in-office staff.

To keep up appearances, ghostworkers rely on a mix of subtle tricks. According to Forbes, here's how they do it:

12% : schedule fake meetings

: schedule fake meetings 15% : keep spreadsheets open while doing non-work activities

: keep spreadsheets open while doing non-work activities 15% : hold a phone to their ear without an actual call

: hold a phone to their ear without an actual call 22% : randomly type on their keyboard

: randomly type on their keyboard 23%: wander around the office with a notebook

These behaviours reflect what Resume Now's career expert Keith Spencer called a misalignment between how productivity is seen and how it's actually achieved.

'These behaviours point to a deeper disconnect between how productivity is perceived and how it's actually delivered,' said Spencer.

'In many cases, the appearance of working has become just as important as the work itself.'

Behind the Screens: Job Hunting on Company Time

The survey also uncovered a more audacious detail: 92% of ghostworking employees are job-hunting while pretending to work. More than half (55%) do it regularly, and another 37% said they search occasionally.

Here's what they're doing during those fake work hours:

24% : editing their CVs

: editing their CVs 23% : applying for jobs using their company laptop

: applying for jobs using their company laptop 20% : replying to recruiters

: replying to recruiters 19%: sneaking out for interviews

According to Spencer, ghostworking overlaps with quiet quitting—both signs of burnout and disillusionment.

'Many employees feel pressure to appear busy rather than actually being productive,' he explained.

'Rather than focusing on monitoring, companies should explore why employees feel the need to fake productivity and consider addressing underlying issues like unproductive meetings and communication gaps.'

What Can Employers Do About It?

To stop ghostworking at the source, companies need to look beyond surveillance and control. Experts advise managers to focus on connection, recognition, and authentic engagement.

Leaders should:

Check in regularly with their teams

Celebrate wins, big or small

Foster open communication

Cut unnecessary meetings

'Higher-ups should also acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of their subordinates, especially if what they did is helping the company grow. These are just some of the things bosses can do to maintain a strong and healthy connection with their staff.'

When employees feel appreciated and heard, they're far more likely to give their best—no ghosting required.