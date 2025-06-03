New York lawmakers are exploring a potentially transformative shift in how the state works. Two bills recently introduced in the New York State Assembly could launch a pilot programme testing a four-day work week across both public and private sectors—without reducing employees' pay or benefits.

Introduced by Assembly Member Phara Souffrant Forrest, who represents Brooklyn's 57th District, the proposals are currently under consideration in committee, where public hearings will be held before any amendments or votes take place.

Who Could Benefit from a Four-Day Week?

The two bills take different approaches but share a common goal: reimagining the traditional five-day, 40-hour work week for greater flexibility and efficiency.

Bill A5423 would amend the state's civil service law, requiring the Department of Civil Service to identify agencies and job roles where a shortened work week would be feasible and beneficial. If passed, participating state agencies would trial a four-day schedule for at least 60% of their workforce. Importantly, the bill stipulates that employee hours must not be reduced below 36 hours per week, and salaries or benefits cannot be cut as a result.

Bill A5454, meanwhile, targets the private sector. This proposal would amend labour law to establish the New York Smart Work Week Pilot Programme, offering tax incentives to encourage businesses to adopt the four-day model. Under the scheme, employers could receive a tax credit of up to $250,000 (£184,891), or $5,000 (£3,697) per participating employee. The state would also collect data to assess the programme's impact on productivity, morale and economic viability.

Why the Four-Day Work Week Is Gaining Momentum

The concept of a four-day work week has gained traction globally, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic, which reshaped how companies think about remote work, productivity, and employee wellbeing.

Supporters argue that shorter work weeks can help reduce burnout, improve work-life balance, and maintain—or even boost—productivity. Critics, however, warn of potential disruptions to business operations and increased pressure on workers to complete the same output in fewer days.

By trialling the programme in both state departments and private firms, New York lawmakers hope to collect real-world data that could inform broader legislative efforts in the future.

Where Has the Four-Day Work Week Already Been Tested?

New York's proposal follows in the footsteps of several countries that have experimented with compressed work schedules.

According to Euro News, Belgium became the first country to give workers the legal option of a four-day work week in February 2022—though this didn't reduce total hours, but instead condensed them into fewer days.

Elsewhere, companies in Germany, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand have launched pilot schemes, often with strong results in terms of employee satisfaction and retention. In the UK, a six-month pilot involving more than 60 companies found that productivity largely held steady while burnout declined, according to reports from The Guardian.

What Happens Next?

Both bills remain in committee, where lawmakers will hear testimony, debate amendments, and ultimately decide whether the proposals will proceed to a full vote.

If successful, the pilot programmes could mark the beginning of a significant shift in how Americans think about the workweek—and New York could lead the charge.