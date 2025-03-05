On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump delivered his first address to Congress at Capitol Hill after being elected for a second term. From the moment he stepped into the historic chamber, it was clear this would be no ordinary political speech.

As expected, the address was packed with tension, drama, and moments guaranteed to dominate headlines for days.

Throughout his speech, President Trump made a series of striking remarks and revelations that left both lawmakers and the public stunned. Here are seven key highlights from his address.

1. Trump Sets a New Record for the Longest First Address

President Trump delivered the longest first address to a joint session of Congress, setting a new record for State of the Union speeches.

According to the American Presidency Project, Trump's address, which lasted nearly one hour and 40 minutes, surpassed the previous record set by former President Bill Clinton, whose address in 2000 was slightly shorter. However, the extended duration of Trump's address, along with policy declarations and personal remarks, included long applause and a series of disruptions as well.

2. Trump Vows to Acquire Greenland

During his address, President Trump made a bold statement by expressing his stance on acquiring Greenland, an issue that has fascinated and puzzled many during his presidency.

With characteristic bravado, Trump told Congress, 'We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we're working with everybody involved to try and get it.' The President also added that if Greenland chose to join the United States, 'One way or the other, we're going to get it,' further stoking laughter in the chamber

3. Representative Al Green Ejected for Heckling

The much-anticipated drama unfolded when Democratic Representative Al Green from Houston interrupted Trump's speech by shouting, 'Mr. President, you don't have a mandate!'

The outburst from Green, who has been a long-time critic of Trump, was met with chants of 'U-S-A!' from Republican members, drowning his words of protest. It was followed by House Speaker Mike Johnson calling for Green's removal from the chamber.

While speaking to the media outside, Green expressed his anger, saying, 'This is the richest country in the world, and we have people who don't have good health care. We've got to do better, and now we're about to cut Medicaid, which is for [the] poor.'

4. Trump Makes 13-Year-Old Cancer Survivor a Secret Service Agent

Along with some controversial moments, there was perhaps a heartwarming instantce which stole the spotlight. During his speech, President Trump introduced DJ Daniel, a 13-year-old cancer survivor who had defied the odds after being diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018. He said that DJ Daniel, dressed in a Houston Police Uniform, had always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

While pointing to DJ Daniel and his father, who was seated in the gallery of the House of Representatives, Trump said, 'In 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago. Police departments love him. And tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honour of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service.'

The announcement was followed by loud applause and a standing ovation from most of the chamber despite some Democratic members remaining seated.

5. Elon Musk Receives a Shout Out From President Trump

In another major highlight, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk received a cheer from the President. Musk, a dominant Trump administration player and a driving force behind DOGE, had a prime seat during the congressional address.

'I have created the brand new Department of Government Efficiency. Perhaps you've heard of it. Which is headed by Elon Musk, who is in the gallery tonight,' Trump said, pointing towards Musk. 'Thank you, Elon, for working very hard. He didn't need this, he didn't need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it.'

Trump further pointed towards the Democrats and said, 'Thank you very much. We appreciate it. He didn't need this. Even this side (Democrats) appreciates this; they just don't want to admit it.'

Meanwhile, Democrats were spotted holding black signs with bold letters screaming, 'Musk Steals,' 'Protect Veterans,' and 'Save Medicaid.'

6. Trump Says He Inherited 'An Inflation Nightmare'

President Donald Trump, who reportedly mentioned Biden at least 16 times during his speech, said that the former President of the US is to blame for high egg prices.

Acknowledging that American citizens are dealing with inflation, Trump said, 'Among my very highest priorities is to rescue our economy and get dramatic and immediate relief to working families.'

He continued, 'As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans.'

Afterwards, the President blamed Biden for a hike in egg prices in the country, which reportedly skyrocketed under Trump's presidency as bird flu spread. 'Joe Biden especially let the price of eggs get out of control,' he said. 'The egg price is out of control, and we're working hard to get it back down.'

7. 'Nothing Can Make Them Happy'-Trump Slams Democrats

As President Trump's speech progressed, many Democrats were seen leaving the chamber during the address. Many women representatives from the Democratic party arrived wearing pink pantsuits in a show of protest, and some wore printed T-shirts with 'Resist' on the back.

All these representatives were spotted exiting the chamber, which was clearly noticed by Trump, as he mentioned in his speech, 'I look at the Democrats in front of me—I realise, there's nothing I can say to make them happy, stand, or smile or applaud. I could find a cure to the most devastating disease or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history, or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever.'

He added, 'And these people - sitting RIGHT HERE - will not clap, stand or cheer for these achievements. They won't, no matter what. 5 times I've been up here.'

While its uncertain whether his address will impact the political landscape in the coming days or not, but tonight's address will go down in history to be remembered for its surprises, its tensions, and its extraordinary moments.