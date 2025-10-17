The arrival of a new Apple device always brings a wave of excitement, and the launch of the cutting-edge M5 MacBook Pro is no exception. For many, the thrill is quickly followed by a practical question: what is the most cost-effective way to upgrade?

With the new M5 MacBook Pro starting at a hefty £1,599, prospective buyers are keenly searching for deals to soften the financial blow. The base model at £1,599 includes the M5 chip with a 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. While direct discounts on brand-new Apple hardware are virtually non-existent at launch, retailers are getting creative to attract upgraders.

Leading the charge is Best Buy, which has rolled out a series of trade-in offers aimed squarely at existing MacBook Pro owners. But is this the best route to take? Let's delve into the details to see how you can get the best value for your old machine.

Unpacking Best Buy's Trade-In Offers for the M5 MacBook Pro

Best Buy's programme provides a straightforward way to turn your old laptop into a discount on the new M5 MacBook Pro. The value you receive, however, depends heavily on the model you are trading in. Currently, a base M4 MacBook Pro can fetch up to £800 in trade-in value, with higher-specification machines qualifying for even more.

As expected, the value decreases for older models. A base M3 MacBook Pro will net you up to £600, while an M2 model drops to £490, and an M1 model qualifies for up to £300. It is a steep decline, reflecting the rapid pace of technological advancement.

For loyal customers, there is an extra incentive: 'My Best Buy Plus' and 'My Best Buy Total' members are eligible for an additional 10% on top of their trade-in value, which could add a significant £80 to a top-tier trade-in.

How Do These Deals Compare to Other M5 MacBook Pro Upgrade Routes?

While Best Buy's offer is convenient, it is not your only option. It is always wise to compare before committing. Apple operates its own trade-in programme, which is seamlessly integrated into the purchasing process. It is worth getting a quote directly from Apple to see how it stacks up against Best Buy's figures.

Furthermore, dedicated tech recycling sites like MusicMagpie or SellMyMac can sometimes offer more competitive cash prices than retail trade-in programmes, though they don't offer the convenience of an instant discount at the point of purchase.

For those willing to invest a bit more time and effort, selling your old device privately can often yield the highest return. Platforms like eBay or Facebook Marketplace allow you to set your own price, but this route comes with its own set of challenges.

You will have to handle photography, listings, customer queries, and shipping, not to mention the risk of encountering unreliable buyers. The security and simplicity of a retail trade-in partner like Best Buy or Apple often outweigh the potential for a slightly higher private sale price.

Beyond trade-ins, don't forget to check for educational discounts. Apple typically offers reduced pricing for university students and staff through its Education Store, which can often be the best straight discount available on a new machine.

Additionally, both Apple and other retailers provide financing options that allow you to spread the cost over several months, which can be a valuable offer in itself. Ultimately, you must weigh your own priorities when deciding how to upgrade. Ultimately, you must weigh your own priorities when deciding how to upgrade.

The new M5 MacBook Pro is available for pre-order now directly from the Apple Store, Best Buy, and other authorised Apple resellers like John Lewis and Currys, with stock configurations priced at £1,799 and £1,999 beyond the base model, ahead of its official launch next Wednesday, 22 October.

These higher-priced models offer configurations with the M5 Pro chip, boasting up to a 14-core CPU, 32-core GPU, 32GB of unified memory, and 1TB or 2TB SSD options, respectively. If you are hunting for more bargains, be sure to visit a dedicated 'Apple Deals' roundup, which can offer a weekly summary of the best Apple-related discounts available.

Upgrading to the new M5 MacBook Pro is an exciting prospect, but ensuring you get the best possible value for your current machine is key to making it a smart financial decision. While Best Buy offers a convenient path, it's crucial to weigh it against Apple's own programme and the potentially higher returns of a private sale. Your best option will ultimately depend on whether you prioritise maximum cash value or a quick, hassle-free exchange.

Before you pre-order, take a moment to get a quote from both Best Buy and Apple, and check the current market rates for your model on private marketplaces. Doing this homework will ensure you make the right choice for your wallet.