Abby Zwerner, a former first-grade teacher from Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, broke down in tears as she faced the court on 30 October 2025.

According to CNN, Abby Zwerner (real name Abigail Zwerner) recounted how a 6-year-old student shot her in January 2023 after school officials ignored several warnings that the boy might have a gun. The 27-year-old educator filed a £32 million ($40 million) Abby Zwerner lawsuit against assistant principal Ebony Parker, accusing her of gross negligence and reckless disregard for human life.

Abby Zwerner Finally Testifies

Zwerner said Parker ignored at least three staff warnings about the student's violent behaviour that day. According to court documents, Parker allegedly refused even to look up when told the child might be armed. In her testimony, Zwerner shared her final moments before blacking out, saying, 'I thought I was dying. I thought I had died. I thought I was on my way to heaven or in heaven, but then it all got black.'

The Virginia courtroom fell silent as she described seeing the boy's face just before he pulled the trigger. 'The look on the student's face is the large memory that I have,' she told jurors.

Abby Zwerner Still Traumatised

Two years after the shooting, Abigail Zwerner continues to battle physical and emotional scars. The bullet struck her hand and chest, narrowly missing her heart. She has undergone six surgeries and struggles with basic tasks.

She shared how her physical injuries prevented her from doing very simple tasks, such as opening a bag of potato crisps or opening a bottle of water.

Beyond her injuries, Zwerner described deep emotional trauma. She said she often feels detached from loved ones and numb to joy. 'I still feel connected and close, but it's also that feeling of distance, a little numbness,' she explained via BBC News.

Psychiatrist Dr Clarence Watson testified that she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. 'She has lost the sense of being safe. She had become socially withdrawn and isolated,' he told the court.

Zwerner also shared that public spaces now cause anxiety. Even watching a stage show triggered memories of the shooting. 'I remember telling them, 'nowhere, like I can't go anywhere. I just want to stay home',' she said.

Defence Undermined Zwerner's Suffering

During cross-examination, Parker's defence sought to challenge Zwerner's claims of trauma. Attorney Daniel Hogan argued that the shooting was unforeseeable, saying, 'No one could have imagined that a 6-year-old first-grade student would bring a firearm to an elementary school.'

He accused the former teacher of exaggerating her suffering, noting she had attended a Taylor Swift concert and completed cosmetology school.

However, Zwerner insisted these moments did not reflect full recovery. 'I had a lot of pain, I had a lot of help, but I did it,' she said. She also revealed she has not worked since finishing her training because her hand remains weak after surgery in April.

Legal experts noted that the defence might claim Zwerner shared partial responsibility for not directly alerting Parker about the gun. Law professor Darryl K. Brown said this argument could reduce Parker's liability, even if the jury finds her partly at fault.

What's Next for Zwerner's Lawsuit?

The jury is set to reconvene on Monday to continue the civil trial. Parker faces eight felony counts of child neglect in a separate criminal case scheduled for next month. Each count corresponds to one of the eight bullets fired inside Zwerner's classroom.

Legal observers believe the outcome of this civil case could shape the criminal proceedings. Professor Brown said the defence likely wanted the civil trial first because it offers a preview of evidence that may appear later.

The student's mother has already been sentenced to nearly four years in prison for child neglect and weapons charges. The boy, who was not charged, now lives with a relative and attends another school.

As the Abby Zwerner lawsuit continues, the case raises pressing questions about accountability in schools and how officials respond to warnings before tragedy strikes.