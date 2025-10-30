An 80-year-old Australian woman has been found dead on Lizard Island in the Great Barrier Reef after apparently being left behind by the cruise ship Coral Adventurer during a shore excursion.

The victim, identified as Suzanne Rees of New South Wales, was taking part in an organised hike to the island's summit on Saturday when she reportedly became ill in the heat and was instructed to descend alone. The ship departed before the absence was noticed and she was later reported missing. Her body was located the following day during a search operation.

According to the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA), the ship's master notified the authority of the missing passenger at around 9 p.m. on Saturday, after the vessel had already left the island. AMSA has launched an investigation into why a head-count or accurate passenger accounting was not completed prior to departure.

The daughter of Rees, Katherine Rees, described the incident as a 'failure of care and common sense', pointing out that her mother was a fit and active bushwalker who likely could have survived had the proper procedures been followed. She questioned how the cruise ship could leave with a passenger missing and urged a coronial inquiry to establish what went wrong.

The incident has prompted a broader scrutiny of excursion safety protocols for luxury cruises. Coral Expeditions, the operator, has expressed its condolences and said it is fully cooperating with authorities including Queensland Police, WorkSafe Queensland and AMSA.

Industry experts say that remote island shore excursions inherently carry added risks — from weather conditions to terrain challenges and the logistics of managing dispersed groups of passengers. In this case, the high heat, rugged hike and a decision allowing the passenger to proceed alone may all have compounded the danger. The lapse in accounting for all passengers before departure has become a key focus.

The ship was on the second day of a 60-night circumnavigation of Australia when the incident occurred. The Coral Adventurer accommodates up to 120 passengers and 46 crew and caters to high-end tourism with excursion costs often running into tens of thousands of dollars per trip.

For Rees' family, the tragedy raises painful questions about responsibility and prevention. 'We are shocked and saddened that the Coral Adventurer left Lizard Island after an organised excursion without my mum', Katherine Rees said. 'From the little we have been told, it seems there was a failure of care and common sense.'

As investigations continue, authorities will examine whether cruise operators and excursion organisers adhered to safety regulations, whether there was a lapse in communications or accounting, and what policy changes may be necessary to protect vulnerable passengers in future trips.