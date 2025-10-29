What was once seen as a chaotic yet straightforward tragedy is now being viewed through a much darker lens.

Newly surfaced footage appears to show emergency medical technicians (EMTs) being prevented by Charlie Kirk's own security detail from providing life-saving aid in the crucial moments after he was shot.

Video Shows Security Blocking Help

The video, first circulated online by conservative commentator Candace Owens, appears to capture the final minutes following the 10 September attack at Utah Valley University.

In the footage, members of Kirk's security team are seen rushing him into a dark SUV while nearby EMTs attempt to reach him. Eyewitnesses say one of the responders can be heard offering trauma supplies, including an automated defibrillator and emergency bandages, but the offer was refused.

Seconds later, the vehicle sped away, leaving paramedics behind.

The footage has since fuelled a storm of controversy online, with viewers questioning why trained medical responders were stopped from treating a gunshot victim. Social media users described the scene as 'unthinkable' and 'reckless', arguing that every second mattered.

Eyewitness Claims and Online Outrage

The most disturbing part of the video, many say, is not only the delay in medical treatment but the behaviour of Kirk's staff immediately after the shooting.

One Turning Point USA employee, wearing a grey shirt, can be seen filming a short selfie video while Kirk lies critically injured nearby. In the clip, he reportedly says, 'He's dead.'

Moments later, witnesses claim, the same man was spotted removing overhead cameras from the venue. The act has led to speculation that key evidence may have been destroyed or withheld.

Turning Point USA has yet to issue an official statement since the footage went viral, prompting mounting frustration over what critics see as a lack of transparency.

Questions About the Emergency Response

Among those demanding answers is Connor Dority, an EMS supervisor and vascular access specialist from the University of Utah Hospital, who was reportedly part of the on-site response team.

Dority and his colleagues were prepared to provide advanced trauma support but were denied access to Kirk by security staff, according to early reports.

Netizens have since weighed in on the footage, noting that immediate medical stabilisation, such as controlling bleeding or airway management, could have improved the activist's survival chances.

The decision to move him so quickly without allowing EMT assistance is now being described as a fatal procedural error by some analysts.

Adding to the controversy are claims circulating online that Kirk's team did not take him to the nearest trauma centre, instead transporting him to a pre-selected regional hospital. Critics say that choice wasted precious minutes in a race against time.

Turning Point USA's Silence

The silence from Turning Point USA and major media outlets has only intensified curiosity about what really happened that day. Some users on X have pointed out that networks like Dateline and 20/20, which often cover high-profile cases, have not aired a single segment about the incident.

While law enforcement has confirmed the ongoing investigation into the killing, no official inquiry has yet addressed why emergency responders were blocked. Owens and other commentators continue to call for the release of full unedited footage and radio transcripts from the event.

The lack of answers has left the public divided between anger and disbelief. For Kirk's supporters, the video represents more than a tragic mistake, it symbolises a failure in both judgement and duty at the very moment he needed help most.