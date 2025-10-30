A video clip of Saudi Arabia's NEOM 'Sky Stadium' for the FIFA World Cup 2034, which is said to be suspended 350 meters above the ground and can seat 46,000 people, has gone viral online — but it appears to be AI-generated.

This futuristic floating stadium has taken the internet by storm — but how much of it is real? Here's the truth behind Saudi Arabia's ambitious 'Sky Stadium' plan.

A stadium in the sky for the FIFA World Cup 2034

Despite the AI-generated viral video, which has garnered more than 10.4 million views on X, Saudi Arabia is indeed planning to develop a state-of-the-art stadium in NEOM as part of its preparations for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, although not yet the floating version making waves online.

The vision is real, but the visual is not.

🚨 Saudi Arabia is set to construct the world's first "sky stadium”. 🏟️



It will be suspended 1,150 feet above the ground, the venue is expected to open around 2032 and will host matches for the 2034 FIFA World Cup. 🇸🇦



pic.twitter.com/LO7WE3RIMV — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 27, 2025

The project, referred to in official bid documents as the NEOM Stadium, will be integrated within The Line, NEOM's 170-kilometre-long linear smart city. It is envisioned to operate entirely on renewable energy, powered by solar and wind, aligning with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and Saudi Green Initiative goals.

The NEOM Stadium will reportedly run entirely on renewable energy, powered by solar and wind, and aims to redefine global benchmarks for sports infrastructure, innovation, and sustainability, aligning with the Saudi Green Initiative and Vision 2030 goals.

Suspended at 350 meters above the ground, the construction of the project is expected to begin in 2027 with completion targeted for 2032, just in time for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which FIFA confirmed Saudi Arabia will host, making it the first single-nation World Cup with 48 teams.

Fact vs. fiction: What's real and what's AI

While many international outlets have circulated the stunning 'Sky Stadium' as part of the Kingdom's World Cup preparations, The Saisat Daily and designboom have reported that the viral AI-generated video are just concept art and not the real visuals officially released by NEOM or the Saudi Ministry of Sport.

The futuristic stadium suspended in the sky remains a fan-made interpretation, while the 'Sky Stadium' concept has been officially acknowledged through the Saudi 2034 bid documents. There are no separate press releases or construction launch has been issued for a skyscraper-top venue like those seen in the AI videos.

In contrast, official NEOM materials show a sleek, vertically integrated structure built into The Line's architecture, featuring panoramic viewing decks, tiered seating, and advanced energy-efficient systems.

The #NEOMStadium will be the most unique stadium in the world, over 350m above ground and seamlessly integrated into THE LINE.



It will feature cutting-edge innovations to enhance viewing and participation experiences.#WelcomeToSaudi34 #Saudi34 #NEOM @Saudi2034 pic.twitter.com/3ouxWUEnkV — NEOM (@NEOM) December 11, 2024

These posts show that the NEOM Stadium project is real, but the floating 'city-top' or 'sky stadium' version seen online remains speculative.

Part of bigger World Cup plans

The NEOM Stadium is one of 15 venues planned across five host cities — Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM — under the slogan 'Growing. Together.'

Eleven of these stadiums will be newly built, while four existing ones will be upgraded to meet FIFA standards.

Among the most high-profile projects are:

King Salman International Stadium in Riyadh — a 92,000-seat arena set to host both the opening match and the final.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman Stadium in Qiddiya — a three-sided bowl overlooking the Tuwaiq cliffs.

Aramco Stadium in Al Khobar — a whirlpool-inspired design along the Arabian Gulf.

All are being designed by the global architecture firm Populous, known for world-class venues like London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Qatar's Lusail Stadium.

The video may be AI-generated — but the dream isn't. The vision represents Saudi Arabia's real-world ambition to reshape the future of sports and sustainability. The floating stadium may still be a fantasy, but the vision behind it is already taking shape on the ground.