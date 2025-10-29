The mystery surrounding the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk has taken a chilling turn after reports emerged that Lance Twiggs, the transgender partner of suspected shooter Tyler Robinson, has disappeared.

Twiggs, 22, has not been seen since the 10 September shooting at Utah Valley University, when Robinson allegedly opened fire on Kirk during a campus appearance.

The Sudden Disappearance

Following the deadly attack, Twiggs reportedly left the $1,800-a-month townhouse he shared with Robinson in St George, Utah. Neighbours told investigators that no one had been seen entering or leaving the property for weeks.

Twiggs's Infiniti FX35 was later found parked outside his parents' home, fuelling speculation that he may have sought refuge there.

Despite early police statements indicating Twiggs was cooperating with the investigation, officials now confirm they have not spoken to him in weeks. He has avoided the media and made no public comment, prompting fears he may be in hiding — or that something more serious has occurred.

Relationship Under Scrutiny

Twiggs and Robinson had reportedly lived together for several months after meeting through online forums, bonding over shared political frustrations.

Federal investigators disclosed that Robinson texted Twiggs moments after the shooting, admitting to the killing in a series of messages later cited in court filings. The revelation has raised questions about whether Twiggs knew of the plan in advance.

However, authorities stress that Twiggs has not been named a suspect or person of interest in the case.

Robinson, who also turned 22 around the time of the murder, faces aggravated murder charges and remains in custody in Salt Lake City awaiting trial.

Inside Robinson's Court Battle

In his latest court appearance, Robinson requested permission to wear civilian clothing during hearings, arguing that his jail uniform could unfairly prejudice jurors. The judge agreed to the clothing request but denied his plea to appear unshackled.

A pre-trial hearing has been set for 16 January, followed by a formal arraignment two weeks later.

Legal observers predict the case could become one of Utah's most high-profile trials in years, as questions about motive, planning, and potential accomplices persist.

What We Know About Lance Twiggs

Little is known about Twiggs's current whereabouts. He was reportedly estranged from his strict Mormon parents, who forced him out of their home in 2018 after he came out as transgender.

Online records suggest limited contact had resumed before his disappearance, with small Venmo transfers labelled 'gas money' and 'prescriptions' appearing in recent months.

Police have not ruled out that Twiggs may have left the state or gone into hiding for his own safety. While investigators emphasise that there is no evidence linking him directly to the killing, they continue to monitor his financial transactions and digital activity.

As of 29 October, Twiggs has not returned to St George or made any public appearance. His unexplained absence leaves a troubling gap in a case already shrouded in speculation, tragedy, and unanswered questions.