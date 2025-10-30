Michelle Obama has reportedly issued a blunt warning to her husband, Barack: if he even thinks about running for president again, she's gone. Sources close to the former first lady say she's had enough of politics and refuses to relive the chaos of the White House years.

The alleged ultimatum comes as talk grows that Barack could return for a third term if Donald Trump somehow manages to find a legal loophole to run again. While Democrats see the idea as a power move, Michelle has reportedly told friends she wants no part in it — and no life in Washington ever again.

According to insiders, the couple had heated discussions earlier this year at their £9 million Martha's Vineyard home. One long-time friend of the Obamas told a Hollywood insider: 'If Barack ever tried to run again, Michelle would walk. She's done her time. She does not want to go back to the White House – not for a single day'.

Sources also claim Michelle has joked privately, 'I'd rather divorce a president than live like one again'.

Barack Confesses to Having 'A Big Deficit' With His Wife

Barack Obama himself has hinted at cracks in the marriage. In a candid chat, he once confessed he had 'a big deficit with my wife that I kind of had to work my way out of'. Those close to the family say the strain of political life never truly disappeared.

Michelle has been open about her reluctance from the start. On her Michelle Obama Podcast, she recalled how her brother Craig Robinson had to convince her to back Barack's first run for office. She said she never wanted him to enter politics and only agreed after being persuaded.

'Being married to the president of the United States (is a) thing that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know...', she admitted. The years in the White House, she has said, left her emotionally drained — something she never wants to repeat.

Michelle and Barack Rumoured to Be Dividing Assets Before Divorce

Now, whispers from Washington suggest the Obamas might be preparing to quietly part ways. An insider claims they've begun organising how to divide their reported £70 million fortune.

'They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings', the source revealed.

'They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard, and Chicago-plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million', the source continued. 'There are also substantial revenue streams from their various media projects to divide and manage going forward.'

The same insider claimed the pair believe they'll be better off apart. After more than 30 years together, it's hard for them to untangle from each other, but keeping up appearances may no longer be the solution.

The Obamas Tried to Shut Down Divorce Talk Before

Rumours about their marriage are nothing new. The Obamas once tried to silence gossip when Barack appeared as a surprise guest on Michelle's podcast.

The two shared an awkward hug before he joked, 'She took me back. It was touch and go for a while'. Michelle smiled, saying, 'There hasn't been one moment in our marriage when I thought about quitting my man'.

But sources later told reporters the exchange looked rehearsed. One source claimed, 'Everyone around the Obamas is saying the show was just a very well-orchestrated, and even almost scripted, denial of the truth – they are done!'

Neither Barack nor Michelle has responded to the latest claims. Yet those closest to them insist Michelle's message couldn't be clearer: if he runs again, she's done — and this time, she means it.