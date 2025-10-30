A 24-year-old Honduran immigrant was fatally struck by a passing vehicle while fleeing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on a highway in Virginia, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the man as Josue Castro-Rivera. He died on Thursday morning near Norfolk after running from agents who had approached a vehicle believed to contain individuals residing in the US without legal permission. ICE stated that its officers were conducting a 'targeted enforcement action' when Castro-Rivera fled on foot across traffic lanes and was hit by an oncoming car.

The driver involved immediately stopped and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed against the driver, and a full autopsy is underway. The incident is currently under review by ICE's Office of Professional Responsibility.

Pursuit Ends in Fatal Collision on US Route 13

Witnesses described a chaotic scene along US Route 13, where multiple people scattered from the vehicle after ICE agents surrounded it. A woman, who identified herself as the victim's cousin, told local reporters that Castro-Rivera panicked when officers approached, fearing deportation.

The Honduran consulate in Washington has expressed its intent to seek further information and is offering assistance to the victim's family. According to relatives contacted by Spanish-language media, Castro-Rivera had lived in the US for several years and was employed in the construction industry.

This incident has deepened fears within immigrant communities, many of whom have expressed concerns about the increased presence of enforcement officers and the risks associated with fleeing during enforcement actions.

Increased Immigration Enforcement Under Trump Sparks Outcry

This tragedy emerges amidst a broader escalation of immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump, whose administration has expanded operations into residential neighbourhoods, workplaces, and near educational and judicial institutions. Federal agents have been authorised to conduct more unannounced raids and detentions, often in collaboration with local law enforcement.

In recent months, social media platforms have been flooded with videos showing masked agents detaining individuals on streets and outside businesses. Critics argue these tactics are heavy-handed, sometimes leading to mistaken arrests of US citizens or legal residents. Civil rights organisations have documented incidents where individuals were detained without warrants or proper identification, raising serious concerns about due process and oversight.

Advocacy groups have called for greater oversight and transparency to prevent such tragedies and ensure enforcement actions are carried out safely and lawfully.

Calls for Transparency and Accountability Grow

ICE officials defended their actions in Virginia, asserting that their personnel followed established procedures. A statement from the agency read, 'Our officers identified themselves and issued lawful commands. The individual's decision to flee led to this tragic outcome.'

Federal authorities have promised that preliminary findings will be made public once internal and local investigations conclude. Meanwhile, Castro-Rivera's family in Honduras has started fundraising efforts to repatriate his body.

This incident highlights the ongoing debate over immigration enforcement policies in the United States. Critics argue that aggressive tactics not only threaten community trust but also put lives at risk, especially during high-stress encounters such as these. As investigations continue, the case underscores the need for greater oversight and transparency in immigration operations, particularly under policies that have increasingly militarised enforcement efforts.