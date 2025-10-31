A hug is worth a thousand words, and that's basically what happened after Erika Kirk and Vice President JD Vance's hug went viral. Kirk and Vance embraced at a Turning Point USA event on Wednesday when Charlie Kirk's widow introduced Vance onstage, but many felt the embrace was too intimate.

Erika Kirk Raises Eyebrows During VP JD Vance Introduction

Erika Kirk opened the TPUSA event on Wednesday and delivered an emotional speech as she remembered her late husband, Charlie Kirk. It has been seven weeks since Charlie was assassinated while speaking to an audience at Valley University in Orem, Utah.

'No one will ever replace my husband,' Erika Kirk said. 'But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD— in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight.'

Vance took the stage and embraced Erika. However, their brief interaction raised eyebrows, as many felt their hug was too intimate for a widow and a married vice president.

Erika Kirk says she sees similarities between her late husband and JD Vance.



Anyone else thinking they’re auditioning for the First Couple of Christian Nationalism? pic.twitter.com/PF7tgo7Jmo — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 31, 2025

Social Media Users Criticise Erika Kirk and JD Vance

Erika Kirk and JD Vance's embrace may have meant nothing but the latter extending an emotional support to the former, who had just lost her husband. However, that's not how it appeared to many social media users.

Several took to X, formerly Twitter, and quickly blasted the two. They felt that the embrace was too much and borderline 'inappropriate.'

One X user finds Erika and Vance's embrace 'extremely inappropriate.' The user pointed out the 'full body contact' between the two, noting that there was 'no break at the waist.' She also disapproved of how Erika held Vance's head.

Call me old fashioned, but this is an extremely inappropriate embrace for a married man to have with a young woman.



We are looking at full body contact here - no break at the waist even - and her hand placement is not helping. pic.twitter.com/eY5CxPRO8R — Tara (@EmbracingTara) October 31, 2025

The way Erika Kirk hugged JD Vance makes me think they’re all already together.



Not very appropriate for a married Christian man. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/bKMYJlk3PH — B L A K E L E Y™℠©® LLC (@_iamblakeley) October 31, 2025

'These words seem out of place...much like her leather pants,' one commented on Erika's speech, where she mentioned seeing her late husband in Vance.

Another user admitted to disapproving of Erika's leather pants, but he thought he was just 'over reacting.' However, when he heard Erika's words and the way she hugged Vance, the user said it was 'weird.'

'This is all very wrong,' another commenter said while highlighting Erika's hand on Vance's head when they embraced.

Another went so far as to accuse Erika of taking her shot at being 'the next FLOTUS.' A different user said Erika was the 'most smiling-est widow in the history of the world,' because they expected to see a grieving widow.

The vice president did not escape the criticism either. One wrote, 'Kirks and Vance are not devout followers of Jesus. They do not follow his commands and teachings in the Gospels.'

Some users also created a story for Vance and Erika, with the former leaving his wife, going with Erika on a tour, and the pair taking over the US. The X user called it the 'mid-season plot twist.'

Mid-season plot twist.



JD dumps Anusha because she won't convert. She gets custody of the kids in return for fucking off.



JD goes on tour with Erika. "A miracle happens." God speaks to them, and they are jawfully loined in divine bliss.



Trump dies.

They take over and rule. — Background N015e (@backgroundN015e) October 31, 2025

Made For TV.



This feels like a made-for-TV setup. JD Vance knows he cannot sell a presidential ticket in a white nationalist country with an Indian wife, so now they are crafting a new storyline. Eliminate Kirk, elevate Erika, and rebuild Turning Point around her as the… — The Source (@TheSource25) October 31, 2025

Erika Kirk 'Is The Problem', Not JD Vance?

Although Erika Kirk and JD Vance drew flak for their hug, some felt that Erika was to blame. One even claimed she was the problem, not Vance.

One X user shared a clip of Erika backstage with Jesse Watters, where they discussed Turning Point USA, and she placed her hand on his arm. The post was accompanied by a photo of the pair hugging.

1. She’s 35, not a “young woman”.

2. She’s combing her hands through his hair

3. She’s been inappropriate with multiple men now



JD Vance isn’t the problem here, Erika is. pic.twitter.com/Iwg6vvtv0O — Inevitable China (@InevitableChina) October 31, 2025

'JD Vance isn't the problem here, Erika is,' the X user wrote. Another agreed saying, 'It's 100% her. She throws herself on everyone.'

Meanwhile, some also defended Erika. One said, they should understand her because the widow 'has a baby and is vulnerable.'

Another user said there was no problem at all. Instead, 'The problem is with those of us trying to turn something so personal and private into something it isn't. That is the real problem,' Lauri C commented.

Erika is possibly just emotional after losing her husband. She's in a tough spot, grieving Charlie while raising their two children on her own.