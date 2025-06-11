ABC News has terminated Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran following a controversial social media post in which he criticised former US President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Adviser Stephen Miller.

The broadcaster stated that Moran's remarks—describing both men as 'world-class haters'—violated its editorial standards and longstanding commitment to impartial journalism.

Terry Moran's Anti-Trump Remarks Spark Social Media Backlash

The incident erupted after the 65-year-old veteran journalist published a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), targeting Trump and Miller. Moran's comments quickly went viral, igniting debate across social media platforms and within journalistic circles.

'Miller is a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred. He's a world-class hater. You can see this just by looking at him – his hatreds are his spiritual nourishment. He eats his hate,' Moran said.

He continued: 'Trump is a world-class hater. But his hatred is only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment.'

The statements drew immediate backlash. While some supported Moran's freedom of expression, many criticised the tone and content as inflammatory and unprofessional, arguing that he compromised the standards of objective reporting.

ABC News Confirms Termination After Breach of Editorial Policy

In a public statement, ABC News confirmed that Moran had been suspended on Sunday 8 June 2025, pending internal review. His contract, originally set to expire on Friday 13 June, will not be renewed.

'We hold our journalists to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism,' the network said. 'Mr Moran's statements do not reflect the views of ABC News. We do not tolerate personal attacks presented as journalism.'

The organisation reiterated its dedication to delivering fact-based, impartial news coverage amid growing political tensions in the United States.

White House Labels Comments as 'Unhinged and Unacceptable'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt condemned Moran's remarks, calling them 'unhinged and unacceptable'. She confirmed that she had contacted ABC News to request an explanation regarding the steps being taken to address the issue.

Her involvement placed further pressure on the broadcaster, with insiders suggesting that network executives viewed Moran's statements as a serious breach of journalistic integrity.

End of a Distinguished Career in Broadcast Journalism

Terry Moran has been a respected figure in American media for nearly three decades. He has reported from global conflict zones, covered multiple presidential elections, and led breaking coverage on major terrorist attacks.

Despite his lengthy tenure, ABC News has not indicated whether Moran will be reinstated or rehired in another capacity. The internal investigation remains ongoing, but his dismissal marks the likely end of his career at the network.

ABC News vs Trump: Ongoing Legal Tensions

This is not the first conflict between ABC News and Donald Trump. The network recently lost a high-profile defamation lawsuit after anchor George Stephanopoulos falsely claimed that Trump had been 'found liable for rape at least 10 times'.

A US court ruled in Trump's favour, awarding £11 million ($15 million) in damages to the Donald J. Trump Foundation and Presidential Library.

With the 2026 US elections drawing closer, Moran's dismissal underscores the growing scrutiny facing journalists and media organisations navigating political discourse in a polarised environment.