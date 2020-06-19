In response to the current social climate, ABC has reshuffled its broadcast schedule in a manner that the network's sitcom "Black-ish" will return earlier than originally planned. The decision comes in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and the network believes that it is important to tell these stories.

ABC's "Black-ish" is an award-winning comedy show which has run for six seasons. Created by Kenya Barris, the series follows the life of an upper-middle-class African-American family Johnsons. As led by Anthony Anderson's character Andre "Dre" Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross' Rainbow Johnson, the story features the family's personal and socio-political struggles.

Earlier, the network planned to hold the series until midseason and planned to give its fall schedule to air new comedy "Call Your Mother." According to Deadline, however, after talking to the creator Barris, the network has reportedly decided to bring back "Black-ish" earlier. This means "Black-ish" will return this fall.

"Black-ish has a long-standing history of shining a light on current events and honoring Black voices through the lens of the Johnson family," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment said in a statement. "After speaking with Kenya and our creative partners, we decided it was important to tell these meaningful stories during this moment in time, so we are adjusting our premiere schedule and are committed to doing whatever it takes to bring this series back as soon as we possibly can. Following recent monumental events, it's imperative that the dialogue continues and empowers viewers to raise their voices, and there is no other show that does that like Black-ish."

The statement also includes Barris' words who acknowledge the importance of the show given the timeliness of the events. He also thanked shows cast members for making the change in their schedules to return to the show as soon as possible.

"While the last few months have felt overwhelming at times, they have also underscored just how important it is that Black voices are not only heard but empowered and amplified as well; and our entire Black-ish team is humbled to be a small part of telling our stories and are excited to get back to these conversations," Barris said.

The changes in the fall schedule were made two days after the network announced that ABC's Wednesday night itinerary for Fall 2020 will include "The Goldbergs," "Call Your Mother," "The Conners and American Housewife." Given the new timetable, "Call Your Mother" will not premiere until midseason.