A Channel 4 documentary examining knife crime in the UK has renewed scrutiny of how bladed weapons are sold online, after revisiting cases in which items bought through internet retailers were later used in serious violent offences involving teenagers.

The programme, part of 24 Hours in Police Custody Investigates: Zombie Knives, looks at several fatal and non-fatal attacks and traces how weapons were obtained before being used in crimes. Its broadcast has prompted fresh public discussion about age verification, enforcement and the responsibilities of sellers operating online.

One of the businesses referenced in the documentary is DNA Leisure, an online retailer previously run by Adam Eliaz, a former contestant on the BBC programme Junior Apprentice. The renewed attention has focused on the role of online marketplaces in the wider context of knife crime and youth violence.

Documentary Revisits Knife Crime Cases

The Channel 4 investigation examines a number of high-profile incidents across England involving weapons such as ninja swords, machetes and large knives. The programme highlights how bladed items were purchased online before ending up in the hands of young people.

Among the cases revisited is the murder of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda in Wolverhampton in 2022. Court proceedings later established that the weapon used was a 22-inch ninja sword bought online by classmates. The case prompted national attention and contributed to subsequent changes in the law governing the sale of certain bladed articles.

Families featured in the documentary describe the lasting impact of the attacks and raise concerns about how easily weapons were accessed at the time. The programme also outlines how online sales of such items operated before recent legislative changes came into force.

#JAILED Two teenagers have been jailed for life for the murder of 16-year-old Ronan Kanda in #Wolverhampton.



Ronan was brutally stabbed from behind in an unbelievably callous and shocking case of mistaken identity.



Full story 👉 https://t.co/zYHCce3B02 pic.twitter.com/phraFM8n1n — Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) July 13, 2023

Very powerful testimony from Poojah Kanda, who lost her 16-year-old son Ronan in June 2022.



Ronan was stabbed to death just yards away from his home in Wolverhampton in a case of mistaken identity.



Poojah joined Idris Elba to support his campaign against youth violence. pic.twitter.com/unpaiRQjiM — Lynn Rusk (@lynnrusk) January 8, 2024

In Wolverhampton, 16-year-old Ronan Kanda was fatally stabbed with a ninja sword and a machete. Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, both 17, were sentenced to life in prison. Some #Khalistani Gurudwaras in the #UK reportedly issued 'good character' certificates for them. pic.twitter.com/rQFND7rx66 — Samar Singh (@singhsamar_) August 27, 2025

Adam Eliaz and Online Retail Sales

Adam Eliaz, now 31, became publicly known after appearing on Junior Apprentice before going on to establish DNA Leisure, an online business based in Luton that sold a range of bladed items, including swords and knives.

The documentary states that weapons sold through the company were later linked by police investigations and by families of victims to multiple violent incidents involving young people. Campaigners appearing in the programme say the cases highlight weaknesses in online age checks and enforcement during that period.

Eliaz previously said his business stopped selling knives following public concern about knife crime. He has not issued a public response to the documentary or its findings.

Campaigning and Legislative Changes

Families affected by knife crime have continued to campaign for tighter regulation of bladed weapon sales. Ronan Kanda's mother, Pooja Kanda, has been among those calling for stronger safeguards following her son's death.

In 2024, the UK government introduced new restrictions on so-called 'zombie-style' knives, alongside a national knife amnesty that encouraged the surrender of prohibited weapons. The documentary notes that tens of thousands of items were handed in during the scheme.

Under current UK law, the sale, possession and importation of certain bladed articles are restricted, with requirements covering age verification, delivery methods and prohibited designs. The documentary notes that monitoring and enforcement of online sales continue to be areas of public concern.

From today, under Ronan's Law, ninja swords will be banned nationwide - with thanks to Pooja Kanda, who campaigned tirelessly in her son’s name, refusing to accept any more lives lost to violence.



This is a vital step in delivering our mission to halve knife crime in a decade. pic.twitter.com/L2PBULYk5Z — Diana Johnson DBE MP 🇬🇧🇺🇦🌈 (@DianaJohnsonMP) August 1, 2025

Ongoing Debate Over Responsibility

The programme has contributed to renewed debate about how responsibility is shared between sellers, platforms and regulators when legally sold items are later used in criminal acts. Its broadcast forms part of a wider national discussion about knife crime, youth safety and online regulation.

As the documentary reaches new audiences, it has brought fresh attention to the systems governing online weapon sales and the ongoing efforts to reduce knife-related violence across the UK.