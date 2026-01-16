An 18-year-old teenager inspired by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has been sentenced to 14 months in a young offenders' institution after planning a copycat attack, including discussions about bombing the first Oasis reunion concert in Cardiff. McKenzie Morgan, from Llanfrechfa near Cwmbran, admitted possessing an al-Qaeda training manual, which prosecutors said could be used to prepare acts of terrorism.

The Old Bailey heard that Morgan became fixated on Rudakubana, who murdered three young girls during a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport in July 2024. Police found images of Rudakubana on Morgan's phone, along with banned extremist documents and a note titled 'places to attack', which included photographs and directions to a local children's dance school near his home. Location data suggested he had visited the area shortly before his arrest.

A teenager inspired by Southport killer Axel Rudakubana has been detained for 14 months, for planning to attack Oasis concert in Cardiff last July.



McKenzie Morgan - who's 18, and from Cwmbran - also planned to target a dance club near his home. pic.twitter.com/pMUi9ci9OF — LBC News Wales (@LBCNewsWales) January 16, 2026

Merseyside Police have released a custody photo of 18 year old Axel Rudakubana, pic.twitter.com/wIhlhzX1A4 — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) January 20, 2025

Investigators also uncovered Snapchat messages in which Morgan discussed plans to attack the Oasis reunion concert at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4 July. He researched knives, attempted to purchase one online, and sent an image of a large blade to a friend asking, 'would this work'. Morgan later told police he was unhappy, had been bullied at school and was experiencing suicidal thoughts. Sentencing Morgan, Judge Sarah Whitehouse said there was no evidence of a clear ideological motive, describing him as vulnerable and at risk of being groomed online.