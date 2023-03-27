Recent tech developments have taken the world by storm, with companies launching their own versions of artificial intelligence apps to outdo their competitors.

Microsoft's ChatGPT, Google's Bard, and Notion Labs Inc.'s Notion AI have all forced people to take pause and test the limits of these AI assistants.

A Singaporean woman's TikTok video has even gone viral after she tested Notion AI by asking it to create a 12-day itinerary for her solo trip to Hanoi, Vietnam.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Mel, recorded the entire affair on her phone and uploaded it to the social media app. The outcome of her little experiment left everybody stunned and shocked. She asked Notion AI to plan her trip for her, and all she had to do was enter her arrival and departure dates and the places she was interested in seeing.

The app came up with an exhaustive 12-day schedule and was almost perfect. The itinerary generated by Notion AI included famous tourist attractions like the Old Quarter, Hoan Liem Lake, and restaurants.

The suggestions by the app did not forget to factor in delays, check-in, and travel time. However, there was a little mistake as well. The app suggested for Mel to visit Ba Na Hills on the 11th day of her trip, which is nearly 800km down the coast from Hanoi.

"I was honestly surprised that [the tool] planned out a day-by-day schedule," she told AsiaOne. "The AI-generated itinerary was just to get me started and to do more research on the places to go visit," she added while talking about the slight error.

The TikTok video has millions of views and has received hundreds of comments. "This can't be real," commented a user. Others suggested that she should not follow the suggestions verbatim, as that might prove troublesome. One user also pointed out that the app may not have factored in accurate travel time while making the suggestions.

Notion AI allows its users to write, edit, summarise, and brainstorm ideas. "It augments your thinking — helping you save time or spend it more wisely," reads the description on its website. The app has been developed by a start-up based in San Francisco.

AI has already introduced several changes in the travel industry. People can now book flights, restaurants, and hotels with the help of these chatbots. These apps work as virtual assistants and have replaced travel agents.

Airports are also using these AI apps to assist flyers. London's Heathrow Airport uses robots to help passengers find terminals. A report published by Vero Solutions revealed that robots may replace humans in the check-in process by 2030.

AI is already being used by businesses and companies to gather and interpret data to provide better services to their customers and use this data to make better business strategies. The Dorchester Collection hotel uses AI to filter and compartmentalise customer feedback.

Several apps let people compare hotel prices and choose the one that best fits their budget. Apps like Google Maps have already made remote locations accessible. Voice assistants have already started addressing people's concerns when they are out and about.

A poll conducted by Resumebuilder.com revealed that nearly half of the US-based businesses have already started using AI apps such as ChatGPT in their company. Some people believe it is a revolutionary development that can assist humans, while others are almost scared and believe that it could be detrimental to humanity.

Recently, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also addressed multiple issues that have cropped up since the launch of such apps. He believes that AI will change the way people work, learn, travel, get healthcare, and communicate with each other. Gates has called the development revolutionary, saying that AI will give governments and authorities the opportunity to reduce inequity.