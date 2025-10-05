A controversial and dangerous viral trend leveraging artificial intelligence has prompted a police investigation after a prank went dramatically wrong.

The stunt, which uses Snapchat's AI features, aims to trick parents into believing a homeless person has broken into their home, leading to real-world panic. Ultimately, a video uploaded by user 'aubreydontknowyou' showed uniformed police officers interrogating both the TikTok user and a possible sibling in the aftermath of the stunt.

The footage quickly circulated on social media, sparking an immediate backlash against the reckless nature of the challenge. Consequently, the incident serves as a crucial warning about the ethical and legal boundaries of digital pranks, especially those involving perceived emergencies.

Police Question Pranksters

The widely shared video captured the dramatic confrontation with law enforcement. The police officer's serious tone immediately established the gravity of the situation. The officer could be heard demanding to know if the pranksters understood the severity of what they had done.

The officers proceeded to question the uploader, identified as Aubrey, and the other individual regarding the incident. Clearly, the prank crossed a significant line from a harmless joke to a perceived threat to public safety. This type of escalation can severely strain emergency resources and warrants law enforcement intervention.

@laylastev_ This is your sign to NOT do the homeless man AI prank on your mum guys LOL omg🤣😭- to my poor mum and the police who got to my house within 5 mins of her calling IM SO SORRY HAHAH#prank #fyp ♬ Blue Danube: Waltz - London Symphony Orchestra

The situation sparked discussion among netizens, with some questioning the necessity of the police's aggressive response. For example, one user questioned whether pranking a father was illegal. Furthermore, another commenter asked why authorities sent an entire SWAT team even if the person had been real.

Conversely, one user defended the pranksters, stating no amount of police lecturing would convince them the fault was theirs. Another netizen humorously suggested the sister was a 'fun' role model if not a 'good' one.

A fifth TikTok user said: 'Im sorry is this a crime,' while another netizen commented: 'No bc why is he mad? He should be relieved that nobody is in danger.'



AI Pranks and Authority

Experts consistently warn that creators often fail to consider the long-term emotional damage caused by these pranks on their family members. In this case, the viral trend directly involves exploiting the vulnerability of the unhoused population for digital content. Moreover, this type of stunt creates undue community panic.

The fundamental problem with this AI challenge is the risk of misusing technology to trigger genuine public safety concerns. The reckless nature of the challenge, which relies on a convincing AI deception, drew widespread criticism from users.

Ultimately, a majority of commenters expressed shock that the prank escalated to the point where the police became involved. The incident remains under police review, serving as a powerful lesson in digital responsibility.