Hajar Abdelkader, a 21-year-old Egyptian who began playing tennis at age 14, has become the talk of the internet after her wildcard debut at the ITF W35 Nairobi tournament ended in a quick defeat. The unranked player was beaten 6-0, 6-0 by Germany's Lorena Schaedel, ranked world No. 1026, in 37 minutes on 7 January 2026, securing only three points in the process.

Video of the match, which showed her struggling with basic techniques and rules, has gone viral, leading to questions about how she obtained the wildcard for the event.

The Lopsided Debut

The first-round match at the Parklands Sports Club clay-court event in Nairobi saw Abdelkader, dressed in a black t-shirt and leggings, appear ill-prepared for professional competition. She made 20 double faults and landed just 8.3% of her first serves, often sending the ball high and wide. Her serves wafted high in the air, more often than not missing their mark.

At one moment, she had to be told by the umpire where to stand for her serve, highlighting her unfamiliarity with the rules. The three points she won came from Schaedel's mistakes: two double faults and one unforced error, with no winners from Abdelkader herself. The game lasted a brief 37 minutes, with humid conditions adding to the challenge on the dusty clay.

Clips from the live stream spread rapidly online, including a TikTok from UTR Sports asking 'What's going on here?' alongside viral videos of the performance.

@utr_sports What’s going on here ⁉️🤨 Viral videos of Egyptian tennis player Hajar Abdelkader playing in the 1st round of a W35 main draw have been circulating 👀 Abdelkader lost 0-6, 0-6 with 20 double faults and 3 points won (2 off of the opponent’s double faults) in 37 minutes 🤯 #Tennis #UTRSports #UTR ♬ fun. - zensei ゼンセー

How the Wildcard Came About

Abdelkader has no prior professional experience or WTA ranking. She was awarded the wildcard by Tennis Kenya after a local player pulled out at the last minute, filling a gap in the draw. Wildcards are meant to support regional talent, but her selection has prompted speculation about possible irregularities.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency prohibits the sale or exchange of wildcards for money or benefits. Some comments suggested the entry might have been a 'troll', though no evidence has emerged. The W35 level is the entry point for pro tennis, with prize money of £22,200 ($30,000).

The tournament, played on outdoor clay, started on 29 December 2025 and features international players. Abdelkader's background remains largely unknown, with no previous ITF or WTA records.

Online Reactions Pour In

The internet has not been kind, with users labelling her 'the worst player ever' and comparing her to other viral sports mishaps. One post questioned 'What did I just watch?', reflecting the shock. Reactions range from amusement to concern over wildcard integrity, with some praising her perseverance. Suggestions that her performance ranks among the worst in tennis history have circulated widely. Views on key posts have exceeded 3.5 million on X.

Unverified speculation swirls that Hajar Abdelkader bought her Nairobi wildcard, highlighted by a dismal 9.1% second-serve rate, opponent-provided positioning advice, and double-fault runs of nine to open and seven to close.

As of 8 January 2026, the ITF has not issued any official response regarding the wildcard or the match. Schaedel has advanced in the tournament. The incident underscores debates on access and standards in lower-tier professional tennis, with Abdelkader's performance at the centre of the discussion.