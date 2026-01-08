Gravity keeps Earth stable and habitable, holding the atmosphere, oceans, buildings, and people firmly in place. Without it, air and water would vanish into space, and life would end almost instantly. That scientific reality has made a viral TikTok video especially alarming, after it claimed that Earth will lose gravity in 2026.

The video, which has spread online, alleges that the event will happen suddenly and that NASA is aware but staying silent. The claim has unsettled viewers because it points to a specific date, a defined time window, and an alleged secret project.

TikTok Claims Earth Will Lose Gravity

The claim emerged from TikTok user fiery_by_nature, who posts under the theme Random Redhead Thoughts. In her video, she says the rumour appeared on her For You Page and immediately caught her attention.

She tells viewers, 'So it says, on August 12, 2026... the world will lose gravity for seven seconds.' The creator further claims that NASA has prior knowledge of the alleged event, saying, 'NASA knows they are preparing, but won't let us know why.'

She adds that the information she read lacked explanations, asking how such an event could even be possible. The video does not present evidence but raises questions about transparency, with the TikToker openly wondering whether the claim is real or simply internet hype.

She also suggests the gravity loss could be linked to a space phenomenon, mentioning a possible black hole connection without offering technical details.

NASA Project Anchor Allegedly To Blame

Central to the rumour is an alleged NASA initiative called Project Anchor. According to the TikTok video, the project supposedly carries an $89 billion (£66.21 billion) budget. The creator claims, 'It's saying that this is some project called Project Anchor that NASA has an 89 billion dollar budget for.' She further alleges that the goal of the project is to test whether Earth could survive a temporary loss of gravity.

🚨 NASA IS HIDING A 7-SECOND GRAVITY BLACKOUT ON EARTH - INTERNET ERUPTS



A wild claim is ripping through social media after a viral video alleged NASA knows Earth will briefly lose gravity for seven seconds on August 12, 2026 and isn’t telling the public why.



The rumor centers… pic.twitter.com/oRYX7enYqn — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) January 8, 2026

The theory was amplified by social media commentator HustleBitch, who posted that 'NASA knows Earth will briefly lose gravity for seven seconds on August 12, 2026, and isn't telling the public why.' The post highlights what it describes as a lack of official response, stating, 'No confirmation. No denial. Just silence, and anyone questioning it gets labelled a conspiracy theorist.'

The specificity of the claim, including a date and budget, has helped it gain traction online.

What Will Happen If Earth Loses Gravity?

Scientific explanations included in the discussion state that Earth cannot suddenly lose gravity without a massive change in its mass. According to HowStuffWorks, Earth's gravity never changes because its mass has never changed.

If gravity were somehow removed, experts say the consequences would be immediate. The atmosphere would escape into space, oceans and rivers would evaporate, and objects would be thrown outward as the planet continued to spin.

Experts warned that without gravity, humans and anything else with mass would turn into fast-moving tumbleweeds. Aside from this, the loss of air pressure could also be deadly as it can cause internal damage within seconds.

Earth Gravity Loss Rumours Spark Fear

The viral claim has triggered a wave of reactions online. Some users expressed disbelief, while others responded with humour. One commenter asked, 'Ummmmm how the hell does a planet with mass lose gravity?' Another joked, 'I hope I'm not sitting on the toilet when it happens.'

Others leaned into conspiracy theories, with one post reading, 'NASA: Not A Space Agency.' More serious responses highlighted the potential devastation, including one warning that losing gravity even briefly would 'decimate the whole world.'

Despite the fear and mockery, the claim continues to circulate, driven by its dramatic premise and detailed assertions.