A spike in pizza orders near the headquarters of the US Department of Defense has once again drawn widespread attention online, after social media users claimed activity surged by as much as 1,250 per cent in early January. The reports quickly reignited interest in the so-called 'Pentagon Pizza Meter,' an informal internet theory that tracks takeaway orders near major government buildings.

The alleged surge, highlighted by online accounts that monitor foot traffic and delivery data around the Pentagon, prompted speculation that unusual working patterns or heightened activity may be under way within the US defence establishment. No official confirmation has been provided, and the theory itself is widely regarded as anecdotal.

Despite its questionable reliability, the Pizza Meter tends to resurface during moments of global uncertainty. Its latest revival illustrates how online communities increasingly interpret everyday data as potential indicators of political or military developments, even when such connections remain unproven.

What Is the Pentagon Pizza Meter?

The Pentagon Pizza Meter, sometimes referred to as the Pentagon Pizza Index, is a long-running internet phenomenon that tracks activity at pizza restaurants near key US government sites, including the Pentagon, the White House and CIA headquarters. Supporters of the idea suggest that spikes in late-night food orders may correlate with extended working hours during periods of crisis.

The concept dates back to anecdotal accounts from the late 20th century, when journalists and observers retrospectively linked increased takeaway deliveries near the Pentagon with major geopolitical events such as the Gulf War. In more recent years, the theory has been revived online as a meme-driven form of amateur open-source intelligence.

Reports of a 1,250 Per Cent Surge

In early January 2026, users tracking several pizza outlets within one to two miles of the Pentagon reported a sharp rise in customer traffic. One location was cited as experiencing a 1,250 per cent increase compared with typical levels, based on open-source location metrics circulating online.

The figure exceeds previous spikes noted by enthusiasts of the theory, including a reported increase of around 770 per cent observed before earlier US military actions. Screenshots and charts shared online showed heightened activity at several well-known pizza chains, particularly during late-night hours.

However, no independent verification of the figures has been provided, and neither the Pentagon nor the businesses involved have commented publicly on the claims.

⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️⚠️PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA NEAR THE PENTAGON SPIKING 1,250% TONIGHT!! JUST FOR COMPARISON THE NIGHT WE ATTACKED VENEZUELA IT SPIKED 700%!! SOMETHING BIG IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN!! pic.twitter.com/ejWmoGSVhz — NYPrepper (@nyprepper1) January 5, 2026

Scepticism and Alternative Explanations

Analysts and sceptics caution that the Pizza Meter lacks any scientific foundation and relies heavily on selective interpretation of incomplete data. Increased food orders near large workplaces can be explained by a range of factors, including staffing changes, nearby events or routine fluctuations in consumer behaviour.

Experts also note that drawing conclusions from correlation alone risks producing false signals. Without access to internal operational data, pizza orders offer little reliable insight into government decision-making or military planning.

Let’s talk about the Pentagon Pizza Tracker, a subject that causes great distress to me.



It’s not real & I would like to stop seeing it.



The Pentagon has a pizza place, it has any kind of food you could possibly want. It’s explicitly there so they don’t order delivery.… pic.twitter.com/Ulf2DAk2oL — Ben (@D1Wheeler) January 4, 2026

Papa Johns Pizza (2.3 miles from the Pentagon) is experiencing an extreme spike in activity at 476% as of Sunday evening. Extreme Pizza (0.5 miles from Pentagon) also reports a spike at 200%. DEFCON level is 3. pic.twitter.com/ZTZuXM5Qfh — Pentagon Pizza Watch (@pizzintwatch) January 5, 2026

The closest pizzeria to the Pentagon, Nighthawk Brewery & Pizza, continues to report above average traffic.



Extreme Pizza (2nd closest) is also above average



The closest Papa Johns reports above average traffic



Freddies Beach Bar however also has high traffic



As of 7:18pmET pic.twitter.com/4or4OcgIE7 — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) January 5, 2026

It isn't meant to be a primary indicator.



It is merely an indicator that tends to be true more often than not.



I think it is cringe when people see a pizza update and yell "WW3 OMG!!!".



I also think it is cringe when people take it so seriously to the point of being… — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) January 5, 2026

Why the Theory Persists

The enduring appeal of the Pentagon Pizza Meter lies less in its accuracy and more in its accessibility. In an era of data-driven speculation, everyday indicators such as takeaway orders offer an engaging way for online audiences to engage with complex global events.

While the reported surge has captured attention once again, the Pizza Meter remains an informal curiosity. Its repeated resurfacing reflects the growing role of social media in shaping how news, speculation and popular culture intersect in the digital age.