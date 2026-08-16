Artificial intelligence has become fast, cheap and confident at tasks that once defined a career. It can write reports, summarise data and build a presentation in minutes.

That has not made human workers less useful. It has changed what employers are willing to pay for, and new labour market data suggests judgement, communication and curiosity are becoming the scarcest, and most valuable, skills on the market.

What the LinkedIn and WEF Data Shows

LinkedIn's 2026 Skills on the Rise report tracked which skills professionals are adding to their profiles and which ones are linked to actual hiring, comparing December 2024 to November 2025 against the previous year. Alongside AI engineering and prompt engineering, the list included leadership, cross-functional collaboration and executive communication as fast growing categories, according to LinkedIn's data.

Andrew Seaman, LinkedIn's editor at large for jobs and career development, described skills as workers' career currency, adding they help determine who gets hired, who gets promoted, and who is tapped for new projects.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 points in a similar direction. Analytical thinking remains the most in-demand core skill among employers, cited as essential by seven in 10 companies, while resilience, flexibility, leadership and creative thinking round out the top five. AI and big data skills are growing fastest of all, but the report notes technological skills alone are not enough to meet employer demand.

As artificial intelligence becomes better at writing, analyzing data, summarizing information, generating presentations and performing other cognitive tasks once considered uniquely human, employers are placing greater value on abilities machines have a harder time replicating.… pic.twitter.com/xuLc1kQ3PW — Forbes (@Forbes) August 15, 2026

Why Employers Are Paying More for People Skills

The pattern across both reports is consistent. According to the WEF's analysis of automation exposure, AI is absorbing the routine, mechanical parts of white collar work.

What is left, and what is becoming harder to automate, is the judgement to act on AI's output. Someone still has to decide whether a recommendation makes sense, whether a decision is fair, or whether a customer is actually convinced.

That shift was explored by Forbes contributor Bryan Robinson, who wrote that AI can generate options but someone still has to decide which possibility makes sense, framing this as a human premium employers are increasingly rewarding.

The reasoning is straightforward. If two employees are given access to the same AI model, both can produce a similar report or summary in seconds.

What separates them is not the tool. It is whether one of them catches a flawed assumption, asks the right follow up question, or explains the recommendation clearly enough that colleagues trust it.

What This Means for Workers

For job seekers, the practical implication is that AI fluency alone is unlikely to be a differentiator for much longer, since most competitors will have access to the same tools.

The WEF report reinforces this by grouping the skills it expects to matter most by 2030 into six clusters, including working with people and complex problem solving, alongside technology use.

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Workers who can pair technical competence with strong communication, critical thinking and interpersonal skills are likely to be better positioned as AI adoption deepens across industries.

This shift matters because it reframes a common assumption about AI and jobs. The debate has often focused narrowly on which jobs AI will replace.

The data instead points to a more specific and immediate change already underway in hiring and promotion decisions, namely that employers are shifting the skills they reward toward the parts of work AI struggles to reproduce. For workers navigating an uncertain job market, this directly affects which skills are worth prioritising now, rather than waiting for the wider automation debate to be settled.