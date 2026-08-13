For decades, junior employees learned their trade by doing the unglamorous work nobody else wanted: the research, the data cleanup, the first-draft memos that a manager would mark up in red pen. That grind was never just busywork. It was how instinct got built, one corrected mistake at a time.

New research from McKinsey warns that this quiet training ground is being dismantled, not by a single sweeping layoff, but by AI systems steadily absorbing the very tasks junior staff once used to learn the job. The routine work that built careers is disappearing first, and the consequences are already showing up in employment data.

Why the Entry-Level Grind Is Vanishing

According to McKinsey partner Bryan Hancock and associate partner Charlotte Seiler, tasks such as research, documentation, data cleanup and preliminary analysis – the traditional building blocks of junior careers – are being streamlined or absorbed into AI systems. The pair argue this strips away the very activities through which young employees built instincts and earned the right to take on more, as detailed in McKinsey's July 2026 report.

Two senior Microsoft engineering leaders, Mark Russinovich and Scott Hanselman, put it more bluntly in the same report. They describe an 'AI boost' that multiplies senior engineers' output while imposing an 'AI drag' on junior developers who lack the judgment to steer or verify what the AI produces. The gap between what seniors can achieve and what juniors can contribute is widening, and the traditional bridge between the two is collapsing.

The path to expertise is changing.



As AI handles routine work, organizations are prioritizing judgment, creativity, and resilience—and rethinking how employees build them through coaching and real-world experience. https://t.co/fHQAVXo4WW pic.twitter.com/8OsuD0yZHA — McKinsey & Company (@McKinsey) August 10, 2026

Hard Data on AI's Impact on Junior Hires

The anecdotal unease is now backed by harder data. Stanford's Digital Economy Lab, using payroll records from ADP, found that employment among 22- to 25-year-olds in the most AI-exposed occupations, including software engineering, now sits roughly 19 per cent below where it would have been had it kept pace with less-exposed peers, according to the lab's most recent update, published in July 2026.

Crucially, the researchers found no comparable divergence among more experienced workers in the same roles. Their findings, gathered across a five-year sample, describe the pattern as concentrated specifically in occupations where AI substitutes for tasks rather than merely assisting with them. This suggests the problem is not about technology replacing jobs overall but about technology replacing the bottom rung of the career ladder.

Can Residencies and Simulations Replace the On-The-Job Grind

Brookings fellow Molly Kinder has proposed borrowing from medicine to fix the gap, suggesting entry-level roles be redesigned as structured, supervised residencies rather than left to erode. 'How in the world are young people going to get trained up to come in at a Level Three if they haven't done Level One and Level Two?' she said.

UC Santa Barbara professor Matt Beane, who studies workplace apprenticeship, cautioned that companies relying on AI instead of training juniors now could face consequences down the line. 'In three to five years, whatever firms, organisations, occupations were counting on that career ladder continuing to work are going to face a new nasty set of problems,' he said.

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Some employers are already testing structured alternatives. McKinsey's report describes one real estate firm asking junior staff to build market assessments by hand, walking neighbourhoods and studying traffic patterns, before comparing their work against an AI-generated version to expose the gaps. This hands-on approach forces juniors to develop judgment first, then use AI as a check rather than a crutch.

Bank of America has taken a similar approach at scale, keeping intern numbers close to 4,000 in 2026 while building AI simulations meant to compress years of on-the-job learning. 'We've got to give people the experiences in a simulated way quickly,' the bank's head of global talent, Josh Bronstein, said.

The debate is not just about fairness to graduates; it is about where the next generation of senior staff comes from. If the routine work that once taught junior employees judgment keeps disappearing without a replacement, firms risk arriving at a future with AI systems that can execute tasks but no experienced humans left who know how to check, question or improve them.

The organisations getting ahead of the problem are treating junior training as a deliberate design choice again, not something that simply happened on the job.