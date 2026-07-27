Some of America's biggest employers are quietly reversing course on hiring, with executives now saying artificial intelligence cannot carry the workload on its own.

For much of the past 18 months, companies treated new hires as an expensive last resort, betting that AI tools could absorb tasks once done by staff. That bet appears to be unravelling, with firms from government contracting to staffing now moving to rebuild their headcounts.

Booz Allen Says It Is 'Behind' on Hiring

Government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton is among the clearest examples.

The firm cut thousands of roles last year after the Trump administration slashed federal contracts and demanded firms justify their costs, leaving headcount at roughly 30,900 by 30 June, down 7.5 per cent from a year earlier.

'We actually need to accelerate hiring a bit. We're a little bit behind right now,' chief operating officer Kristine Martin Anderson told investors on Friday. 'We're addressing that now.'

The company now sees renewed demand for its services, particularly in national security roles requiring security clearances.

Firms Admit AI Cannot Replace Whole Teams

The recalibration is not only about cost. It is also about capability.

Sarah Franklin, chief executive of human-resources platform Lattice, said many companies stopped hiring entry-level staff on the assumption that AI agents would pick up the slack, before realising humans were still needed alongside the technology.

'Just because you have coding agents doesn't mean you're not hiring engineers,' Franklin said, adding that firms using AI sales agents still need salespeople.

Junior roles are seeing renewed demand across Lattice's client base. 'There's a big thirst for that,' Franklin said. 'What you have now is a realisation that you need the AI-native skills.'

You mean....AI actually CAN'T replace people? Then what the hell have we been spending all this money on? Jenkins, get me accounting... https://t.co/nGJcTiyqqM — Matt Rosoff (@MattRosoff) July 27, 2026

Staffing Firms See AI's Impact as 'More Benign'

Robert Half, one of the largest staffing firms in the US, says client demand is picking up as fears of an AI-driven jobs collapse fail to materialise at scale.

'We've got the new AI impacts, which are playing out to be more benign than some have feared,' chief executive Keith Waddell told analysts on an earnings call.

Waddell added that 'artificial intelligence continues to complement, not replace, the work performed by the professionals we place.' US jobless claims have also fallen to their lowest level since 1969, a sign the wave of AI-linked layoffs may be losing momentum.

Economists Warn Against Declaring the AI Jobs Scare Over

Some labour economists are urging caution before declaring the AI jobs scare over.

'Do we need more people? Do we need less people? We have no idea. No one has any idea,' said Paul Osterman, professor emeritus at MIT and author of the forthcoming book Disposable Workers.

Osterman said many companies have grown used to treating staff as dispensable, cutting positions when convenient or downgrading full-time roles into contractor work, a trend he expects to continue despite the current hiring uptick.

Who Gains — and Who Gets Left Behind — as Firms Rehire

The reversal carries practical consequences for workers, not just company balance sheets.

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A tighter labour market for AI-adjacent roles could mean more job openings and stronger wage leverage for people with relevant skills, particularly those trying to break into fields where firms had frozen entry-level recruitment. Franklin's comments suggest junior candidates who understand how to work alongside AI tools may now be in a stronger position than they were a year ago.

But Osterman's warning is a reminder that this shift may not hold for everyone. Workers already pushed into contractor or part-time arrangements during the AI-driven cuts of the past 18 months may not automatically be first in line as hiring picks back up, and the underlying instinct to treat staff as expendable has not disappeared.

The pullback from an all-AI workforce strategy suggests artificial intelligence is being treated as a tool requiring human oversight, not a wholesale replacement for staff. How long that balance holds, and whether it extends beyond a handful of large employers, remains unclear. Economists caution that AI's longer-term effect on jobs is still uncertain.