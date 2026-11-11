AI coding assistants from OpenAI and Anthropic are reportedly restricting users attempting to reverse-engineer electronic devices, raising concerns about cybersecurity safeguards and consumers' control over products they own.

One OpenAI user claimed their account was banned after using Codex to examine Samsung televisions, while Claude Code users have reported safety warnings and refusals when attempting to decompile software.

Although some smart TV owners use reverse engineering to remove unwanted advertisements, tracking features, and manufacturer-installed applications, there is no evidence that these activities triggered the reported restrictions.

AI Reverse Engineering Faces New Restrictions

Reverse Engineer Anything (REA) helped popularise AI-assisted reverse engineering, enabling users to examine software, understand hardware, and develop alternative operating systems. The approach has been applied to smart TVs, baby monitors, and other connected devices, allowing developers to install alternative software, restore discontinued products, and remove unwanted features.

However, Claude Code users have reported safety checks when attempting to decompile software. A highly upvoted Reddit discussion questioned whether the tool could still support reverse-engineering projects. Members of the REA Discord community described similar refusals.

An X user known as log4j also claimed their OpenAI account was banned after using Codex to reverse-engineer Samsung televisions. The reported reason was a violation of the company's cyber abuse rules. Separately, Decomp.wtf, a project designed to simplify software and game modification, has shut down, although no direct connection to the reported AI restrictions has been established.

banned for reverse engineering work? that’s wild



oh well, -$500, and a bunch of banked resets) but gained motivation to get 3 more machines and finish my cluster.



i have never used openai to exploit or find vulnerabilities, only local reverse engineering which tripped daybreak. pic.twitter.com/RDxWAP3Bfs — log4j (@log4j) October 23, 2026

Why Smart TV Owners Want Greater Control

Reverse engineering allows consumers to modify electronics increasingly shaped by manufacturers' software decisions. Smart TV owners have sought ways to remove sponsored advertisements, disable tracking, and uninstall unnecessary applications.

Similar modifications have been demonstrated on older digital cameras. YouTuber Breno Loves Cameras, for example, has showcased modifications to older cameras, highlighting how manufacturers sometimes reserve features for newer or more expensive models.

OpenAI Engineer Says Restrictions Are Accidental

OpenAI engineer Tarun Gogineni addressed the Codex restrictions on X, saying users should not face account bans simply for reverse-engineering devices. He described the blocks as largely accidental, resulting from difficult decisions around safety boundaries, and said the issue was being fixed. He also clarified that Codex does not prohibit reverse engineering.

However, the reports highlight the challenge of distinguishing legitimate research from malicious cyber activity. AI safeguards designed to prevent hacking and unauthorised access can also affect legitimate researchers.

Matt Brown, principal consultant at Brown Fine Security, said his experience closely matched the cyber-related restrictions he had encountered. He suggested that overly cautious safeguards were encouraging him to invest in hardware and alternative AI models rather than rely entirely on commercial platforms.

Open-Weight AI Models Offer an Alternative

The restrictions could encourage developers to adopt locally operated and open-weight AI models as alternatives to cloud-based assistants. Brown demonstrated this approach using the open-weight GLM 5.3 model to identify hidden Bluetooth commands in an internet-connected gas monitor attached to his propane tank. However, local models require suitable hardware, technical knowledge, and additional configuration.

Researchers and law professors from Cornell Tech, Columbia University, and New York University have also examined how AI-assisted reverse engineering could challenge manufacturers' control over electronics, including legal questions involving copyright, trade secrets, anti-circumvention rules, and computer misuse.

What the Restrictions Mean for Consumers

AI-assisted reverse engineering is unlikely to disappear, but unpredictable restrictions could make mainstream coding assistants less dependable. For smart TV owners, the wider question is whether purchasing a device also provides meaningful control over its software. AI companies must protect against cyber abuse without unnecessarily restricting legitimate research and consumer control.