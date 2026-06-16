Artificial intelligence tools are increasingly moving beyond the workplace and into everyday use, with consumers using them to draft everything from emails to personal messages.

ChatGPT now has more than 800 million weekly users worldwide, according to TechCrunch, highlighting how quickly AI-assisted communication has become embedded into daily life.

What began as a productivity tool is now shaping how people express themselves in more informal settings, raising questions about how authentic digital communication remains.

AI Moves into Everyday Communication

There is growing evidence that consumers are turning to AI tools to structure and refine personal messages, particularly in situations involving conflict, emotion, or clarity.

While these tools can help users articulate their thoughts more clearly, they may also be contributing to a more standardised and less personal form of communication.

According to a UK government survey, 73% of the public have used AI in their day-to-day life in the past month.

Why Consumers Are Turning to AI for Messaging

For many, the appeal lies in clarity, confidence, and convenience. AI tools can help users phrase difficult messages, avoid confrontation, or present themselves more articulately.

A study by Noy and Zhang (2023) found that using ChatGPT reduced the time spent on writing tasks such as emails by 40%, reinforcing its role as a tool for efficiency. As a result, AI is increasingly being used not just to save time, but to shape how individuals communicate.

Polished Messages, Less Personal Conversations?

However, this shift is not without tension. As AI becomes more embedded in communication, there are growing concerns that messages may become more polished, but less personal.

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The Guardian reporting has described AI as 'becoming the invisible infrastructure of personal communications.' While AI can improve clarity, it may also result in generic or detached communication that feels disconnected from an individual's natural tone.

A recent joint study by OpenAI and the MIT Media Lab highlighted how AI is increasingly being used in emotionally driven conversations. Researchers analysed millions of ChatGPT interactions alongside a four-week trial involving nearly 1,000 participants, finding that some users were turning to AI tools for personal reflection, emotional support, and help navigating sensitive conversations. While many participants reported that AI-assisted communication improved clarity and confidence, the study also found that heavier usage was associated with higher levels of emotional dependence and lower social interaction with other people. Researchers suggested this may raise longer-term questions around how frequent reliance on AI could influence emotional expression and interpersonal communication skills over time.

These concerns are echoed by Dr Georg von Richthofen, who said: 'When we let AI do the labour of writing, we lose out on developing self-expression, nuanced social skills, and emotional intelligence.'

However, not all uses of AI-assisted communication point to negative outcomes. Some businesses and communication platforms argue that AI can support clearer and more effective messaging when used alongside human input rather than in place of it. Research from messaging platform Text-Em-All suggests that consumers still value authenticity and emotional nuance in communication, even as AI tools become more widely integrated into digital interactions. In this context, AI is increasingly being used as a drafting or organisational tool, helping users structure thoughts, reduce anxiety around difficult conversations, and refine messaging while still maintaining their own voice. This suggests that the long-term impact of AI on communication may depend less on the technology itself and more on how individuals choose to use it.

A Shift in How We Communicate Online

The growing use of AI-assisted writing tools across both personal and professional settings suggests a broader shift in how communication is evolving. Yet awareness of its impact remains mixed, with the UK Government's AI Skills for Life and Work survey finding that 74% of respondents do not believe AI will affect their personal relationships.

AI-powered features are already embedded in platforms such as email assistants and smart reply functions, further normalising their use in everyday communication.

Even so, some experts suggest that the implications may be more subtle. As AI-generated communication becomes more common, questions around authenticity and trust may become harder to ignore, particularly if the line between human and AI-written expression continues to blur.

Over time, this could influence not just how people communicate, but how they develop communication skills more broadly. If individuals increasingly rely on AI to articulate thoughts, there is a risk that the ability to navigate complex conversations independently may weaken, potentially reshaping expectations around emotional expression and interpersonal connection in the long term.