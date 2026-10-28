A developer has demonstrated how Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses can be combined with artificial intelligence and a powerful chess engine to suggest moves during a live game, reigniting concerns about cheating in chess. The technology uses a camera-equipped pair of glasses to capture a chessboard, with external software analysing the position and calculating a recommended response. Although the concept could become a useful training aid, it also raises uncomfortable questions about how players might exploit wearable technology to gain an unfair advantage.

The controversy comes as a viral video allegedly showing a man using AI assistance to defeat an unsuspecting opponent has attracted millions of views. However, the footage has not independently established that the claimed cheating took place.

How the AI Chess Cheat Tool Works

A project published on Reverse.dev describes a system called chesshacker, which connects Meta glasses to a Mac computer through a WhatsApp video call. The setup uses a vision model to identify changes on the chessboard, software to track the position and Stockfish to calculate the strongest available move. Stockfish is a powerful, open-source chess engine capable of analysing positions far beyond the level of most human players.

Once the opponent makes a move, the software attempts to recognise the new position and determine the correct response. The suggested move can then be spoken back through the glasses' speakers, allowing the wearer to hear the recommendation without repeatedly looking at a separate screen.

The system includes safeguards to reduce errors, such as checking successive camera frames before confirming a move. Nevertheless, recognising a board through a moving camera can be challenging, and the project's documentation notes that its end-to-end setup had not yet been tested during a live WhatsApp call.

This is not a capability built into the glasses alone. The process depends on external computing, AI-based board recognition and chess-engine analysis.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Fair Play

The technology has drawn further attention following a video posted by TikTok creator SourGrape02. The footage appears to show the creator playing a woman in a public park while claiming that his smart glasses supplied the best moves. According to reports, the proposed setup involved Ray-Ban Meta glasses transmitting the board's image to a MacBook, where a GPT model interpreted the position and Stockfish calculated the next move.

However, prominent chess commentator Levy Rozman, better known as GothamChess, questioned the video's credibility in an October 2026 reaction. Rozman pointed out that the chess clock did not appear to be running. He also argued that the opening featured a familiar trap, known as the Blackburne Shilling Gambit, that could catch an inexperienced player without any AI assistance.

His criticism does not conclusively prove that the footage was staged. It does, however, underline why a short, edited video is insufficient evidence that the system reliably delivered the claimed results.

Can Smart Glasses Evade Detection?

Unlike a phone or laptop placed visibly beside a board, smart glasses can capture images while looking relatively ordinary. Audio feedback also means a player might receive suggestions without having to glance at another device.

That possibility creates a challenge for tournament organisers, particularly where players are expected to compete without outside assistance. Device restrictions and appropriate screening procedures may become increasingly important as wearable technology develops.

Still, the same underlying technology could have legitimate uses. A chess coach could use it to explain tactical opportunities, while beginners could review recommended moves after a game rather than relying on assistance during competition.

A Tool That Could Change How Chess Is Played

The technology does not prove that chess has been ruined, nor does it establish that every viral demonstration is genuine. Instead, it illustrates how relatively accessible hardware and software can potentially combine to provide powerful, discreet assistance.

For casual players, the system could become an unusual learning tool. For rated competitions, where outside assistance is prohibited, the same capability could undermine the fairness of a match.

Ultimately, the concern is not simply that AI can find brilliant moves. It is that opponents may have no reliable way to know whether those moves came from the person sitting across the board or from a computer operating out of sight.