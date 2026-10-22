Airbnb will bar hosts from making guests strip beds, wash dishes, or bin rubbish for bookings from 20 November, enforcing it with warnings and lower search rankings as some hosts threaten to quit a platform they say now favours guests.

The change rewrites Airbnb's house rules for reservations booked on or after that date, and it lands squarely on a complaint travellers have voiced for years. Guests pay a cleaning fee, then find a checklist waiting at the door. Under the new policy, hosts generally cannot require guests to strip beds, wash and put away dishes, start a load of laundry, or carry rubbish off the property.

What the New Rules Actually Change

Hosts can still ask guests to leave dishes in the sink, gather towels, sort rubbish into indoor bins, lock up, and return keys. Airbnb is standardising seven house-rule categories, including smoking, pets, quiet hours, maximum guests, events, locking up, and commercial photography and filming.

Extra requests must pass a reasonableness test. Rules will appear before booking, in guests' Trips tab, and in reminders. Hosts can no longer add rules by message or wall sign.

Enforcement Teeth That Worry Hosts

The part unsettling hosts is what sits behind the ban. Airbnb will flag offending instructions in the listing editor, and listings that keep them can trigger a guest-facing alert reading 'includes cleaning requests', then reduced visibility in search results.

The policy also stops hosts from charging their own fines when guests skip a task, and it limits private side contracts to narrow cases such as those required by law or a homeowners' association. Cleaning fees stay, but the penalties some hosts leaned on to enforce their lists are gone.

Why Some Hosts Are Threatening To Walk

Reaction from hosts has been sharp. On Airbnb's own forums, one host argued the update hands guests 'complete freedom to be lazy while the hosts bear the risk', and another said they had already pulled a listing. The recurring warning is that stripping out chores and fines pushes Airbnb toward the hotel model it once defined itself against, eroding the host-first bargain that built the company.

The friction is not new. Airbnb spent the past few years forcing cleaning fees into upfront prices and pushing checkout instructions into the open, each step nudging the platform toward the guest. If enough owners follow through, the pool of homes could shrink.

What It Means for Your Next Booking

For travellers, the win is concrete. A Consumer Reports analysis reportedly found 41% of Airbnb guests said they were asked to do extra cleaning beyond what their booking listed, so the rule targets a real and common grievance.

What counts as reasonable will still vary by place, since Airbnb judges each listing in context and allows local exceptions. The catch is the other side of the ledger. Fewer hosts, or hosts folding lost fees into nightly rates, could mean thinner choice and higher prices at the exact moment Airbnb is trying to look more guest-friendly. The chore list may be ending, but the bill that replaces it will decide whether guests actually come out ahead.