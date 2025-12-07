Manchester rapper Aitch was eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in fourth place during Saturday night's semi-final, even though he earned the highest fee of any contestant this series, reportedly £250,000.

The 25-year-old became the ninth celebrity voted out by the public, leaving just three finalists: TikTok star Angryginge, Celebs Go Dating presenter Tom Read Wilson, and EastEnders actress Shona McGarty, to compete for the crown in Sunday evening's finale.

According to multiple reports, ITV executives hoped the Brit Award-winning artist would attract younger viewers to the reality series, securing him the highest salary amongst the twelve campmates.

The substantial payday reflects Aitch's rising profile in British music, with his net worth estimated at around £3 million according to Capital XTRA. His breakthrough came with viral freestyle 'Straight Rhymez' in 2018, followed by chart-topping collaborations including 'Baby' with Ashanti and 'My G' featuring Ed Sheeran.

Fan Favourite Falls Short

The elimination stunned viewers who had pegged the Mancunian rapper as a frontrunner throughout the series. During his time in the Australian jungle, Aitch quickly became a fan favourite through his sharp wit, upbeat personality, and ability to keep camp morale high, as reported by The Independent.

Aitch spoke warmly of his fellow finalists during his exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec, describing them as good people who are 'all unique in their own way.'

Asked about his approach to maintaining camp morale, he explained he didn't want to bring others down with negative emotions. Despite his own disappointment, Aitch backed fellow Mancunian Angryginge for the crown. 'That crown needs to be taken back to my hometown, so I pick Ginge,' he said.

Betting Odds Upended

The elimination marked a dramatic reversal in the betting odds. Just hours before the semi-final, bookmakers had Aitch at 9/4 to win, second only to Angryginge at 4/5, according to the Daily Star. The result left many convinced he would sail through to the final three.

Social media erupted with disbelief at the outcome. 'Aitch 4th????? WHATTTTT!???? I'm not having that!!!! No way,' one viewer posted on X, as reported by the Oxford Mail. Another wrote: 'NOOOOOOO NOT AITCH ARE YOU JOKING!!?? He was top two!!!!!'

A third viewer commented: 'Did not expect Aitch not in the final.'

Emotional Family Reunion

The shock result came after an emotional family reunion earlier in the week, when Aitch's sisters Gracie and Hattie visited him in camp. The musician could barely contain his emotions as he gave them a tour of his jungle home, according to the Daily Star.

'We've missed you so much!' Gracie told him, as Hattie added, they were 'unbelievably proud' of him. The reunion proved particularly meaningful given Aitch's motivation for entering the competition in the first place.

Beyond the Paycheque

Whilst the quarter-million-pound fee grabbed headlines, Aitch had deeper motivations for entering the jungle. Speaking to Capital FM before entering the show, the rapper revealed he wanted to use the platform to raise awareness about Down syndrome for his younger sister Gracie, who has the genetic condition.

'I feel like I've got this calling to raise awareness for Down syndrome,' he explained, adding that the show was 'the perfect place' to reach a wider audience. 'I'm not just doing it for people with Down syndrome. I'm doing it for the people around them as well.'

Earlier this year, Aitch climbed Mount Kilimanjaro to raise over £160,000 for the Down Syndrome Association, demonstrating his commitment to the cause extends far beyond his reality television appearance.

The final of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs Sunday evening at 9pm on ITV and ITVX, with Angryginge currently the bookmakers' favourite to be crowned King of the Jungle.